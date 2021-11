As of Oct. 19, the Cambridge Public Library has begun piloting a program to abolish fees on most late return items, excluding those borrowed through an interlibrary loan. With its soaring windows, art-adorned stairs, and cozy study nooks, the Cambridge Public Library gives every appearance of a welcoming space. Yet over the past few months, the library’s management team and the city of Cambridge have been working to make it not only aesthetically inviting, but more financially accessible. As of Oct. 19, the library has begun piloting a program to abolish fees on most late return items, excluding those borrowed through an interlibrary loan.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO