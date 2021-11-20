‘C’mon C’mon’ Wins Top Prize for Cinematography at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

Mike Mills finds a way to deliver two films in one with his newest drama, C’mon C’mon, switching between family and documentary. This is one of those films where it’s a mix of two different films. Writer-director Mike Mills finds a way to weave the stories together. It’s a case where there are two solid films in one. Part of me, however, would like to see more in terms of the documentary side where radio journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is asking children and young adults about the future. The film completed principal photography before the pandemic. One cannot help but think how substantially different that the script would be if produced during the pandemic. Johnny and his nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), travel to New York while Johnny’s estranged sister and Jesse’s mom, Viv (Gaby Hoffman), is taking care of her estranged husband, Paul (Scoot Mcnairy). The film finds Johnny–and sometimes Jesse– in a few different cities.

