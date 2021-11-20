ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘C’mon C’mon’ Wins Top Prize for Cinematography at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

By Will Tizard
Cover picture for the articleLife on the road and fantasy worlds held sway at the 29th edition of the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival on Saturday, winning big after a week of scaled down but enthusiastic...

Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
New Haven Register

Samuel Theis' 'Softie' Takes Top Prize at Thessaloniki Film Festival

The film, which premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week section, was awarded the Golden Alexander and a €10,000 ($11,400) cash prize by a jury comprised of writer-director Nanouk Leopold, sound designer Roland Vajs and actor Michelle Valley. More from Variety. M-Appeal Scores Sales on Gay Road Trip Dramedy 'The Man With...
Sebastian Meise’s ‘Great Freedom’ Snags Top Prize at the Seville European Film Festival

Southern Spain’s annual showcase of standout recent European auteur cinema, the Seville European Film Festival, wrapped its 18th edition Saturday, Nov. 13 with a slew of prizes scattered among its various contenders, with the top prize, the Giraldillo de Oro, going to Sebastian Meise’s “Great Freedom” and its lead, Franz Rogowski, nabbing the best actor award. The Andalusian screenwriters association, Asecan, also chose the drama as the best film in the festival’s official selection.
French film wins top prize at Greece’s top film festival

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The French movie “Petite Nature” (Softie) has won the top Golden Alexander prize at the 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival. The film honored Sunday tells the story of a sensitive, gifted 10-year-old boy growing up in a rough neighborhood and taken under the wing of a new teacher. It was written and directed by Samuel Theis. The international competition at the festival drew 14 entries, but there were multiple competitions and prizes in the festival.
Mike Mills
Joel Coen
Screendaily

Mohammad Rasoulof’s ‘There Is No Evil’ wins top prize at Sydney Film Festival

Iranian writer/director Mohammad Rasoulof’s There Is No Evil has won the A$60,000 ($44,000) Sydney Film Prize, and UK writer/director Ben Sharrock’s Limbo received a special mention. The Sydney Film Prize is awarded to the most “audacious, cutting-edge and courageous” feature in Sydney Film Festival’s official competition line-up. Other films vying...
Screendaily

‘Captains Of Zaatari’ scoops top prize at Doha’s Ajyal Film Festival

Egyptian director Ali El Arabi’s coming-of-age documentary Captains Of Zaatari has won the top prize at the ninth. Captains Of Zaatari won the best feature film award in the Hilal category, chosen by a jury aged 13 to 17 years. It follows two young Syrian refugees living in a camp in Jordan as they pursue their dreams to become professional soccer players.
solzyatthemovies.com

C’mon C’mon: Mike Mills Delivers Two Films In One

Mike Mills finds a way to deliver two films in one with his newest drama, C’mon C’mon, switching between family and documentary. This is one of those films where it’s a mix of two different films. Writer-director Mike Mills finds a way to weave the stories together. It’s a case where there are two solid films in one. Part of me, however, would like to see more in terms of the documentary side where radio journalist Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is asking children and young adults about the future. The film completed principal photography before the pandemic. One cannot help but think how substantially different that the script would be if produced during the pandemic. Johnny and his nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), travel to New York while Johnny’s estranged sister and Jesse’s mom, Viv (Gaby Hoffman), is taking care of her estranged husband, Paul (Scoot Mcnairy). The film finds Johnny–and sometimes Jesse– in a few different cities.
ABC News

Review: 'C'mon C'mon' a heartfelt family dramedy you won't soon forget

After winning his first Oscar for the vivid, violent portrait he etched in "Joker," Joaquin Phoenix shows his tender side in "C'mon C'mon," a heartfelt family dramedy from writer-director Mike Mills that hits theaters for the holidays and does its job in bracing, bittersweet fashion. Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio...
thefilmstage.com

Mike Mills on Taking Detours, Geometric Filmmaking, and the Tenderness of C’mon C’mon

Director Mike Mills never shies from talking about his feelings. His films teem with care, compassion, and affection. His characters exude love, or at least wish they were exuding love. His latest is C’mon C’mon, a light comedy-drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman as an uncle and nephew, respectively. Like most stories he writes, the film consists of people spending time together, talking about their emotions—or, more aptly, trying to talk about their emotions. Because sometimes these conversations are hard, especially when you’re having them with someone 30 years younger (or older) than you.
The Hollywood Reporter

Camerimage: ‘C’mon C’mon’ Wins Golden Frog

Cinematographer Robbie Ryan’s lensing of Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon — starring Joaquin Phoenix as a man learning how to take care of a kid for the first time — topped the EnergaCamerimage main competition, collecting the Golden Frog Saturday during the closing ceremony of the international cinematography film festival. Bruno Delbonnel’s black and white cinematography in Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth was awarded the Silver Frog and DP Greig Fraser’s work on Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune claimed the Bronze Frog. C’mon C’mon additionally won the Audience Award. Director Joe Wright, the jury chair, announced the winners of the main competition awards. In a video...
Raindance

The Top Film Festivals in Europe

There’s no denying that across the globe, people come together to sit and enjoy films. A movie night with friends and family has become an enjoyable experience for all cultures. Whether it’s a fluffy rom-com or a deeply inspiring documentary, movies impact society in more ways than one. Across the...
Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
CinemaBlend

C'mon C'mon Review: An Aggravating Art-House Experiment Without An Ounce Of Honesty

Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon exists in a world that might have made sense in a screenplay but doesn’t translate to the screen. At its heart, it’s meant to be -- I believe -- an intimate and emotional journey between an uncle (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and the nephew he rarely sees. Only, their reasons for reuniting are suspect, and the methods by which Mills progresses his admittedly thin story aren’t credible. If and when the movie connects, it’s because Phoenix, an excellent actor, overcomes the narrative ledge onto which Mills has led him, momentarily keeping the film from tumbling down to the pavement and going, “Splat!”
Claremore Progress

Reidesel wins film festival

The “Big Crinoline” was recognized in the trick roping world of Will Rogers as the trick where the roper lets out all his rope. The “Big Crinoline Award,” the top film of the 2021 Dog Iron Film Festival features a photo of Will roping a Boston baseball team in 1909.
PopMatters

Mike Mills on His Drama for the Tender-Hearted ‘C’mon C’mon’

For ten months, Mike Mills edited his latest film, C’mon C’mon, alone, at a desk at home. “My editor Jennifer Vecchiarello was in a little chat window on my computer screen,” he recalls. Locked down at home in 2020, Mills poured his heart into the film, which in many ways couldn’t be more personal.
imdb.com

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’ — Film News in Brief

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’. Array Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary feature “Love and Fury.”. The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film...
imdb.com

Torino Film Festival Artistic Director Stefano Francia di Celle on Rebooting Italy’s Preeminent Indie Cinema Event

The 39th edition of Torino Film Festival, Italy’s preeminent event for young directors and indie cinema, kicks off Friday with the international premiere of “Sing 2.” It is the country’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since Covid-19 struck, and it will also be the first in-person edition assembled by artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle, who debuted last year with an online event, due to the pandemic. Di Celle is now rebooting Torino for the present-day digital age.
imdb.com

15 Reasons Film and TV Lovers Should Be Thankful in 2021

If 2020 was the year the coronavirus pandemic uprooted our lives and forced the film and television industries to go through radical changes, then 2021 was the year we started to put some of the lessons learned and emotions felt into action. Nothing about 2021 was easy, but it was a year where history-making victories (see Chloe Zhao at the Oscars or Julia Ducourna at Cannes) and long overdue reckonings (see the Golden Globes-voting HFPA scandal) continued to push the industry into a better, more inclusive place. Nothing is perfect in Hollywood, but there’s enough victories in 2021 that it feels right to take them all in and celebrate.
imdb.com

New Works by Soudade Kaadan, Lina Soualem Among Cairo Film Connection Projects

New works by emerging Arab film directors Soudade Kaadan (“The Day I Lost My Shadow”) and Lina Soualem (“Their Algeria”) are among standouts being presented at the upcoming Cairo Film Connection, the Cairo Film Festival’s co-production platform, where eight out of 15 selected projects are by female filmmakers. This year...
