Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘Doing Hamilton every night saved me. It kept my head from getting off the swivel’

By Emma Brockes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen his Broadway show became a global phenomenon, the rigours of daily performance kept the actor and songwriter grounded. Then Disney and Hollywood came calling. Now, the ‘musical theatre fanboy’ has returned...

Lin-Manuel Miranda Slams Cancel Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not subscribing to cancel culture. The playwright and actor is not a fan of having to “bend his art to meet criticism.”. Miranda recently faced backlash for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his film In the Heights. And while he’s apologized for the film’s shortcomings, he does not plan to fall victim to “cancel culture.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda debuts 'tick, tick... Boom!' and eyes new projects

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway sensation "Hamilton," said Wednesday he had returned to his first love of cinema with his directorial debut "tick tick... Boom!" -- but is itching to write musical theater again. The movie, which had its world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, pays tribute to Jonathan Larson, the writer of "Rent" who was Broadway's wunderkind a generation before Miranda. "Film was my first love. I fell in love with movies, my grandfather owned a VHS video store when I was a kid -- Miranda Video," Miranda told AFP. "I spent my summers watching everything -- very little of it appropriate to a child of seven or eight years of age, but I watched it all!
Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - "Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit "Rent". Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three...
The New Yorker

Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes in Search of Lost Time

The musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” is, in a word, haunted. When Jonathan Larson wrote it, he was a struggling theatre composer facing down his thirtieth birthday, despondent after years of rejection for his dystopian rock musical, “Superbia.” In the fall of 1990, Larson workshopped a new one-man show, originally titled “Boho Days,” about a frustrated composer named Jonathan who was turning thirty. The next year, it was renamed “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” Larson, accompanied by a band, sat at a piano and griped, in song, about his stalled career and his desperation for a breakout hit. The “Tick, Tick” of the title was the insistent warning in his ears—after all, his idol, Stephen Sondheim, had opened his first Broadway show when he was twenty-seven. “They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ / You just want to lay down and cry,” Larson sang. Soon after, Larson did write a breakthrough musical, but he didn’t live to see its success. He died in 1996, of an aortic aneurysm, hours before the first scheduled Off Broadway performance of “Rent.”
‘Julia’ Arrives With A Culinary Marketing Blitz; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tik, Tik… Boom!’ In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics releases Telluride-darling documentary Julia with a national TV push, culinary events and virtual screenings through November hosted by famous chefs from Alice Waters (San Francisco) and Johnny Spero (Boston) to Jamie Bissonnette (Houston) and luminaries from New York, LA, Philly and Miami. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen talked up the film on one Today show segment, followed by another, where food stylist Susan Spungen made Child’s recipe for pear and almond tarts. Chef Marcus Samuelsson – who appears in the film — cooked Julia Child’s classic roasted chicken and glazed carrots on Rachel Ray. A Nightline interview...
Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of his films: ‘It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism of In the Heights, saying that it was “fair” for other people to express their opinions.The Hamilton creator faced scrutiny earlier this year over claims that In the Heights – a musical film written by Miranda and set in New York’s Washington Heights district – had insufficiently represented the area’s Afro-Latinx population.Miranda apologised earlier this year, telling fans that he was sorry for the “hurt and frustration over colourism” in the film.Speaking to The New Yorker, Miranda addressed the controversy again.“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen...
“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
Domhnall Gleeson, Van Gogh Exhibit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Future of Work

A new show from playwright Enda Walsh titled "Medicine" tells the story of a man struggling with mental illness, trying to process his past through an unconventional therapy method. The Irish Times says star Domhnall Gleeson's is "a force to be reckoned with." Gleeson joins us to discuss. "Medicine" runs at St. Anne's Warehouse through December 5th.
Lin-Manuel Miranda brings Jonathan Larson to the screen in 'Tick Tick Boom'

Entertainment powerhouse Lin-Manuel Miranda is once again bringing musical theater into the spotlight with his latest project – the film adaptation of the off-Broadway show “Tick Tick Boom.”. The movie marks Miranda’s directorial debut and centers around the late composer/lyricist of "Rent," Jonathan Larson – who died suddenly at the...
FilmWatch Weekly: Archival treasures, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kurt Vonnegut, and more

In today’s digitized, cloud-computing world, it’s hard to imagine data truly being lost. (You have been making regular backups, right?) From big-budget epic features to every last TikTok video to security camera footage, most film and video made in 2021 will be around virtually forever, unless steps are taken to actively destroy it.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom! is a Phenomenal Musical Adaptation

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a household name when it comes to stellar musicals like Hamilton and In the Heights, so when it came to adapting Jonathan Larson’s rock monologue Tick, Tick… BOOM!, it was fitting that Miranda be the one to helm it. After all, Larson’s fingerprints are all over Miranda’s life, as he grew up watching Larson’s smash hit Rent and was influenced by it.
Lin-Manuel Miranda plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on 'Tonight Show'

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda competed against Tariq Trotter of The Roots in the game of Wheel of Freestyle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair took turns hitting a button that provided three random words that Miranda and Trotter would have to use in a freestyle rap on Wednesday.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ on Netflix, an Off-Broadway Biographical Musical That Showcases Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Gifts

Another day, another assurance that we’re smack in the middle of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s moment. Netflix’s tick, tick… BOOM! is his directorial debut, an adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway musical by Jonathan Larson, who wrote it prior to his most famous work, Rent. Miranda’s film casts Andrew Garfield as Larson, and sticks to the original script — which is a way of saying the story is about Larson’s early struggles as a writer, and doesn’t encompass his death at age 35, just prior to Rent’s debut, so you needn’t gird yourself for a heavy cry. The biggest question heading into every musical is whether it appeals to casual viewers or only those privy to the song-and-dance shtick; let’s find out which lane it’s in.
