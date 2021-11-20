Filming ‘Belfast’ Meant Scaling Down for Emotion, Haris Zambarloukos Tells Camerimage Film Festival

Cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos’ latest film, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, tells the intimate story of a working-class family in Northern Ireland in the 1960s. The film marks Haris’ eighth time working with the director. Their collaboration began with 2007’s Sleuth, after Kenneth saw Haris’ work on the Roger Michell film Enduring Love. Early on, Haris, who studied painting in college, found that the way they developed ideas was similar. “What Ken learned for character development and idea development [through his theatrical background] is almost akin to starting with a charcoal sketch and ending up with an oil painting. You gather your ideas and you slowly develop them and you share them. You have a really strong foundation for what the final outcome will be through testing, talking, research and rehearsals,” Haris says. And so, in each of their films, their process begins the same way. “We assume nothing at the beginning, take no preconceptions into the inception of a film, and that keeps the process as joyous as we possibly can, because it’s a process of discovery.”

