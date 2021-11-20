ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filming ‘Belfast’ Meant Scaling Down for Emotion, Haris Zambarloukos Tells Camerimage Film Festival

By Will Tizard
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinematographer Haris Zambarloukos has taken on ambitious visions for his longtime director comrade Kenneth Branagh, from the opulent pre-war world of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” and “Murder on the...

www.imdb.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
MOVIES

