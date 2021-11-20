Time’s Up CEO Exits as Most of Staff Laid Off: ‘This Is a Needed Reset, Not a Retreat’

Time’s Up has completed its reform effort’s first phase, concluding that muddled origins, as well as the unanticipated events of 2020, contributed to the dysfunctional dynamics and communication failures that have led to the organization’s downfall. The report released Friday followed an examination of the current state of the organization by independent consultant Leilani M. Brown, who interviewed 85 individuals — including current and former employees, governing board members and survivor advocates. As part of the organization’s transition, Time’s Up is also letting go of nearly all of its 25-person staff by year’s end, with three people staying on as part of a...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO