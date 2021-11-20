ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Time’s Up CEO Exits as Most of Staff Laid Off: ‘This Is a Needed Reset, Not a Retreat’

By Ryan Lattanzio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime’s Up, arguably the most visible advocacy group dedicated to fostering a safe workplace for women in Hollywood, will undergo a major “reset” of its personnel in the hopes of rehabilitating the...

Staff Fumes, Ashley Judd Weeps as Time’s Up Pink-Slips Almost

The vast majority of Time’s Up’s remaining staffers were laid off Friday in what they described as a debacle that began with leaders revealing they gave the news to the Washington Post first and ended with board member Ashley Judd breaking down in tears. The embattled organization, limping since its...
Embattled Time’s Up, post-Cuomo, announces a ‘major reset’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Confusion over purpose and mission. Lack of focus on long-term goals. Ineffective communication internally and externally. Lack of accountability for top officials, especially the CEO. Too politically partisan, and too aligned with Hollywood. These are just some of the issues raised in a report commissioned by...
Time’s Up Releases Findings From Audit Ahead of “Major Reset”

Time’s Up has completed its reform effort’s first phase, concluding that muddled origins, as well as the unanticipated events of 2020, contributed to the dysfunctional dynamics and communication failures that have led to the organization’s downfall. The report released Friday followed an examination of the current state of the organization by independent consultant Leilani M. Brown, who interviewed 85 individuals — including current and former employees, governing board members and survivor advocates. As part of the organization’s transition, Time’s Up is also letting go of nearly all of its 25-person staff by year’s end, with three people staying on as part of a...
Time's Up plans to 'rebuild and reset' after Andrew Cuomo controversy

Time's Up is vowing a "reset" but "not a retreat" as its lays off virtually its entire staff. The organization founded to fight sexual harassment will lay off the majority of its remaining employees, with only a "skeleton staff of three people" left, The Washington Post reported on Friday. The move came after the release of an internal report sparked by controversy over leaders for the organization consulting former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) advisers when he was accused of sexual harassment.
Women's Rights Group Time's up to Undergo 'Major Reset' After Criticism

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood after public revelations of sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" to better serve its goal of protecting women in the workplace. The move follows public criticism about the group's close...
Motion Picture Association Posted $4.2 Million Loss In 2020 As It Reverted To Traditional Six-Member Roster

EXCLUSIVE: The Motion Picture Association posted a $4.2 million deficit in 2020, as the trade association adjusted to its traditional six-member roster, according to the latest tax filing with the Internal Revenue Service. The loss is a contrast to 2019, when the trade association reported a $4.4 million surplus. Netflix was in its first full year as a member, but Fox Corp., which shed its film studio assets to Disney in 2018, still had an obligation to continue paying dues into the next year after it gave notice, according to a spokesperson. Membership dues for 2020 were $51.4 million, compared to $62...
