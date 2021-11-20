ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘We were a little naive’: staging Cabaret, in the 60s and now

By Sarah Crompton
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a new staging of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley opens in London, director Rebecca Frecknall and 94-year-old composer John Kander, the only survivor of the original creative team, swap...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralmethodist.edu

'Boy' Comes to Little Theatre Stage

The next show coming to the Little Theatre stage for the 2021-22 season is Anna Ziegler’s Boy, directed for the Central Methodist University audience by Professor Lonna Wilke. Inspired by a true story, Boy explores the complicated terrain of trying to find love in a new body, and the inextricable...
FAYETTE, MO
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
duqsm.com

“All Together Now!” cabaret tributes contemporary theater

In conjunction with hundreds of performing arts groups across the country, this weekend, Duquesne’s Red Masquers are set to perform “All Together Now,” a cabaret-style musical revue. To the average theater-kid, the name Musical Theater International (MTI) will likely ring a bell, as they are the company from which theater...
DUQUESNE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Ebb
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
John Kander
WIS-TV

Elf the Musical is on stage now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” It’s one of the best lines from Elf. And you can see Elf the Musical right now at Town Theatre in downtown Columbia. Nathan Jackson plays the beloved role of Buddy. And...
COLUMBIA, SC
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Little Theatre stages Christmas classic

BUCYRUS – The Bucyrus Little Theatre is ushering in the holiday season with a modern-day Christmas classic – “Elf, the Musical.”. The play, based on the movie by the same name, will be presented Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 at the Theatre, 130 Songer Street. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
BUCYRUS, OH
Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabaret#Upstate New York
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Dean Stockwell, star of ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dune,’ dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Art LaFleur, Character Actor in ‘The Sandlot,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, a character actor who often appeared as a cop, coach or tough guy and played Babe Ruth in “The Sandlot,” has died after a battle with Parkinson’s. He was 78. His wife Shelley confirmed his death on Facebook, writing, “This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away.” LaFleur was also known for “The Santa Clause 2” and “The Santa Clause 3,” in which he played the Tooth Fairy, and as Chuck Gandil, the ghost White Sox first baseman in “Field of Dreams.” “He was a generous and selfless man which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Lindsay Wagner Played The Bionic Woman. See Her Now at 72.

If you grew up in the '70s, you almost certainly remember Lindsay Wagner, the leading lady from the sci-fi television show The Six Million Dollar Man and its popular spin-off, The Bionic Woman. A pop culture icon, action hero, and sex symbol of her time, Wagner's star power was undeniable. She went on to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Role for her groundbreaking performance as Jaime Sommers, as well as two Golden Globe nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Today the actress is 72 years old and, after 50 years as a Hollywood actor, her career is still thriving. Read on to see the timeless beauty now!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy