Disney pauses vaccine mandate

By Katie Rice, Orlando Sentinel Published:
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney has paused its vaccine mandate for Florida employees in response to restrictions passed by the Legislature last week limiting employers’ power to require worker vaccination. A memo sent to Disney employees Friday said the company was...

Daily Mail

Disney World PAUSES its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for workers at Florida theme park after Gov. DeSantis made it illegal for companies to mandate shot

Disney World has put its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on hold for its Florida theme park employees after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law making it illegal for companies to require staff get vaccinated. DeSantis' bill, which goes against President Biden's federal vaccine mandate for private companies, would have...
Ron Desantis
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Member Vaccine Requirement Paused Due to New Legislation

Due to the new legislation from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Walt Disney World has paused their COVID-19 vaccination requirement for Cast Members. “We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we’ve continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, and at this point, more than 90 percent of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated. We will address legal developments as appropriate,” a Disney spokesperson told local network Fox35.
East Bay Times

OSHA pauses vaccine mandate over court stay, leaves California companies in limbo

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of its requirement that large employers nationwide ensure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus by Jan. 4 in light of a court stay, throwing President Biden’s controversial mandate into doubt. The decision followed...
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
wibqam.com

U.S. govt asks court to immediately lift stay on COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) – The U.S. government asked a federal appeals court to immediately lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid “enormous” harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement, according to a court filing. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and...
iheart.com

Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Check This December, Will It Hit Your Bank Account

The nearly $1 trillion in federal aid that was distributed to millions of families through three stimulus checks helped a lot of people. However, there is no guarantee that the federal government will hand out a fourth stimulus payment. Some States Own Funds. COVID-19 Delta variants are spreading across the...
Forbes

Almost 30% Of Unvaccinated Workers Say They Would Lie About Vaccine Status To Keep Their Jobs: Survey

When presented with a vaccine mandate, a substantial minority of unvaccinated employees choose to quit: 5% of those who haven’t gotten their shots, or 1% of all adults, opted to leave over the requirement, according to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Others sign manifestos in protest, as several hundred Google employees reportedly did this week.
Sharee B.

Extra Stimulus Money Worth $1800 Coming in Time for Christmas

Christmas is officially four weeks away and many are wondering how they will be able to put gifts under the tree after a long Thanksgiving holiday. As thousands of families have gotten advanced tax credit paymentsover the past few months, more stimulus money is on the way.
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
