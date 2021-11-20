Bears announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are gearing up for a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak coming off their bye week.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad, which includes a couple of players flexed to the active roster for game day.

Here’s a look at the roster moves the Bears made on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Baltimore:

S Deon Bush activated from IR

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have activated safety Deon Bush from injured reserve on Saturday, which head coach Matt Nagy hinted at Friday. Bush suffered a quad injury against the Packers back in Week 6, and he landed on IR shortly after. Bush missed three games, which made him eligible to return from IR this week, which is exactly what happened. With Eddie Jackson questionable against the Ravens, it helps to get someone like Bush back on the roster.

WR Isaiah Coulter flexed to active roster

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

On Friday, Nagy hinted that Isaiah Coulter or Rodney Adams stood a good chance of being flexed from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, which had to do with Allen Robinson’s availability. Coulter being flexed to the active roster doesn’t look good for Robinson’s status for Sunday’s game, where he was already ruled doubtful with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9.

OLB Ledarius Mack flexed to active roster

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Bears might’ve lost Khalil Mack for the year with season-ending foot surgery, but his younger brother is poised to make his NFL debut. Chicago flexed outside linebacker Ledarius Mack from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, which gives the Bears a fourth option at edge rusher alongside Robert Quinn, Tervis Gipson and Cassius Marsh.