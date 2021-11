Matt Nagy was first tipped off to Justin Fields back in 2020. His good friend Ryan Day, the head coach at Ohio State, called his young QB a “generational talent.” When Nagy heard that, he made a mental note to keep an eye on Fields moving forward. When it became clear the Bears were going to pursue a new quarterback this offseason, he dug into the Buckeyes star with fervor. Before long, he became convinced the kid was special and had a chance to be great in the NFL.

