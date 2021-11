The Demopolis Tigers bounced back from their season finale loss and the B.C. Rain Red Raiders were the recipients of their angst. The Tigers starting group built a 28-0 halftime lead, then tacked on another 14 points in the third before giving way to a lot of clean jerseys on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter. The clean jersey gang tacked on a touchdown of their own, but eventually surrendered the only Red Raider touchdown of the game, resulting in the final score of 49-6 in favor of the Tigers.

DEMOPOLIS, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO