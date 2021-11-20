Lee can’t dig out of early hole, falls to Thomas Heyward in 1A title game

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The SCISA State Football Championships were held at Charleston Southern University on Saturday where a pair of Lowcountry teams were once again crowned champions. Thomas Heyward Academy defeated Lee Academy 35-13 in the SCISA 1A State Championship, marking the Rebel's fourth straight state title. Hilton Head Christian...
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University has hosted the IHSA football state championship games only five times. Lena-Winslow will be making its fourth trip to DeKalb after the Panthers pulled away from Ridgeview in the second half to win it 28-12. Le-Win will get a chance to defend its Class 1A title from 2019 after no state championships were held in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Panthers are the third team from the NUIC to make back-to-back state final appearances.
BISHOPVILLE -- On Friday, McCutchen Field was the site of a battle of Cavaliers to determine who would advance to play next weekend at Buccaneer Field. In the end, it was the homestanding Cavaliers who vanquished the visiting Cavaliers from St. …
After going down 17-0 late in the second quarter, it looked like it was going to be a long game for South Aiken. The team was able to mount a comeback and had the chance to take the lead on their last drive, but ultimately fell just short. West Florence...
MOSCOW — For the first time since 2016, the Kendrick Tigers will be playing for the state championship. The Tigers handled Castleford 46-30 on Saturday in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal game at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome. Kendrick has been in the semifinal round of...
OMAHA — As he watched his three sons head into the halftime locker room with their team down 10 points, DJ Rezac was understandably stressed from his stat-keeping corner in the Omaha Westside press box. Thirty minutes later, Anthony Rezac had thrown a touchdown pass to Teddy Rezac, Dom Rezac...
STEELTON— Daivin Pryor and the Steel-High Rollers showed Saturday that it truly is not how you start, but how you finish that matters most. Because Pryor and the defending Class A state champions got off to a pretty, bad start in their District 3 1A title game showdown against Delone Catholic. The diminutive tailback fumbled. Delone recovered it at the Rollers’ 13, and three plays later, the Squires were up 7-0 less than two minutes in.
FLINT – Marine City scored the game’s first two touchdowns Friday night and Corunna never recovered in a 21-14 Division 5 regional football championship game loss. Wyatt Bower scored both touchdowns for Corunna, rushing 80 yards in the first quarter after an interception to cut the Marine City lead to 14-7 and then catching a 30-yard pass from Jaden Herrick in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
Scott's Branch played host to the Zaxby's Tip-Off Classic over the weekend with a slew of local teams taking part. East Clarendon, Lakewood and the newly formed team at Ragin Prep, joined the host school in the boys and girls tournaments. The host …
LARAMIE — Sheridan has found a home away from home at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. The Broncs scored on the opening kickoff and raced to a 45-27 victory over Rock Springs on Saturday in the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championship game. Sheridan (10-1) improved to...
The Lee Academy Cavaliers are back in the SCISA 1A title game for the second year in a row. One of the main reasons is their dominant rushing attack. For the last two weeks, Hampton Gaskins has slashed his way through opposing defenses as Lee surged through the playoffs. This week, his performance also earned the Cavalier running back recognition as the Hines Furniture Athlete of the Week.
The Lee Academy offense has thrived on running the ball all season long. That continued on Friday, as the Cavaliers faced off against St. John's Academy in the SCISA 1A semifinals. Lee center Parker Wilkes played a major role in that success, …
(WCIA) — St. Thomas More won the 1A State Volleyball Championship n Saturday, beating Augusta (Southeastern) in 3-sets (22-25, 25-18, 25-17). Watch extended highlights from their match in the video above, as the Sabers bring home their second state title in school history.
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Top ranked Van Meter tangles with number six West Sioux in Thursday’s 1A Championship in the UNI-Dome. West Sioux will bid for a third title in five years while Van Meter is in the title game for the fourth time in five years. West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow says they will need to slow down Van Metter’s ground game.
LACONIA — There was no doubt that Fall Mountain football has returned with a parking lot full of eager fans, cars decorated with the Wildcat colors and an anticipation of their first ever state title in the air. That optimism grew even stronger when the Wildcats grabbed a 7-6 lead...
The Lancaster football team was in position to win an unprecedented sixth straight AA title game in last Saturday’s final game against Bennett at Highmark Stadium. However, the historic script wasn’t to be, and the Legends finished with a score of 10-14. Lancaster opened scoring in the first half with a field goal, however, Bennett counterattacked in the second frame. […]
HAYTI — Hayti did what it does. The fleet-footed Indians had their way with an overwhelmed Scott City defense, leaning on the legs of senior quarterback Tray'von Thomas and receiver Treavion Barber. When Thomas and Barber weren't getting around the edge on explosive run plays, Thomas was showing off his...
CEDAR CITY — Beaver High School’s bid for a third consecutive state football title came up short Saturday afternoon, as the Beavers fell to the San Juan Broncos 34-21 in the 2A championship game at Weber State University in Ogden. The teams had come into the title game with identical...
