Lee can’t dig out of early hole, falls to Thomas Heyward in 1A title game

STEELTON— Daivin Pryor and the Steel-High Rollers showed Saturday that it truly is not how you start, but how you finish that matters most. Because Pryor and the defending Class A state champions got off to a pretty, bad start in their District 3 1A title game showdown against Delone Catholic. The diminutive tailback fumbled. Delone recovered it at the Rollers’ 13, and three plays later, the Squires were up 7-0 less than two minutes in.

STEELTON, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO