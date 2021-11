COLLEGE STATION, Texas - ACU continues their opening week road trip as they prepare for a Friday night matchup with the Aggies of Texas A&M. The Wildcats are coming off a loss to Utah to open the season but the defense and energy on the court did not miss a beat from last season. The team finished Tuesday night with a plus-eight turnover margin and nine steals on the night from eight different players. As the Wildcats head into Friday's matchup they will once again rely on their defense to be in the game down the stretch.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO