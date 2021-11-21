ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lamb, defense shine as Colorado holds off Washington 20-17

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bpvwa_0d2yg07q00

Out with a shoulder injury, Nate Landman still wanted in on the action.

No longer content to merely listen in on the headset in street clothes late in the game, the Colorado senior linebacker ducked into the back, changed into his uniform and took the field for the game-ending kneel-down.

Only fitting that a defensive player came up with yet another memorable moment Saturday.

Jack Lamb returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown, one of four turnovers created by Colorado, and the defense sealed the game with a fourth-down stop as the Buffaloes held on for a 20-17 win over Washington.

“Well, we found another way to win at home,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell cracked. “It's interesting to look at the stat sheet, and you would say, 'How did they win that game?'”

Here's why: Colorado was outgained by a 426-183 margin, converted 2 of 13 third-down opportunities and saw Washington dominate time of possession.

But the Buffaloes (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) relied on their bend-don't-break defense with the offense struggling most of the afternoon. Colorado intercepted two passes by Dylan Morris and forced two fumbles. Linebacker Carson Wells wrapped it up when he hurried Morris into an incompletion on fourth down. It gave the Buffs the ball back on downs to run out the clock.

Out there went Landman, who's been hurt for the last month but dressed in his uniform as part of Senior Day. He spent most of the afternoon standing on the sideline in street clothes as he helped fire up the defense.

“He told me he was going to do it,” Wells said. “I told him he should have taken a snap.”

The Huskies (4-7, 3-5) are assured of their first losing season since 2009. It's been a tumultuous week for the team with head coach Jimmy Lake being fired last weekend.

“I don’t have any magical answers,” Washington interim coach Bob Gregory said. “We can’t turn the ball over. Got to be able to score some points, and we weren’t able to do that.”

The Buffaloes had the ball at the Washington 7 yard line after recovering a fumble late in the third quarter. They had to settle for Cole Becker's 22-yard field goal that made it 13-10.

Soon after, Nikko Reed picked off a Morris pass in the end zone to thwart a Huskies drive. Brendon Lewis's 2-yard dive into the end zone extended the lead to 20-10.

The Huskies responded with Ja'Lynn Polk catching a pass, breaking a tackle and racing 55 yards for a score with 2:30 remaining.

“Got to score some points and can’t turn the ball over,” Gregory said. “I mean, it’s pretty, pretty simple.”

The big play of the day was turned in by Lamb, who scooped up a fumble after a mishandled snap by Morris in the first quarter and raced 88 yards for the score. It was the third-longest fumble return for a TD in Buffaloes history.

Before the fumble, Washington was 31 for 31 this season in trips inside the red zone. They had 21 TDs and 10 field goals.

Lewis was 14 of 25 for 112 yards as the Buffaloes moved to 2-7 against the Huskies since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. That mark includes a loss to Washington in the league’s championship game in 2016.

“It's a hard-fought win,” Dorrell said. “We've got to continue build this program the way that it used to be. We're going to get it back to that level."

SENIOR DAY

The Buffaloes honored 12 players in a pregame ceremony as part of Senior Day, including the banged-up Landman.

“He wanted to be in this game particularly, the last home game,” Dorrell said. “We didn’t feel it was worth the risk. He's not completely healthy yet.”

BANGED-UP BUFFS

Colorado receiver Brenden Rice appeared to hurt his left ankle early in the game. ... Lamb went into the locker room in second half with what looked like a right shoulder ailment.

UP NEXT

Washington: Finish the season by hosting Washington State on Friday.

Colorado: The Buffs close out the season at Utah on Friday.

———

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

‘They almost got away with it': How a leaked video led to convictions in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Nearly two years before a jury convicted three white men in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, authorities had said there was no need to arrest them. On Wednesday, an almost all-white jury found Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty in the murder of Arbery in Georgia. But the three might never have been indicted in the first place had it not been for a leaked video that prompted calls for attention to his death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Watch: Judge reads guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery trial

The Actual Cost of a New Walk-In Shower May Surprise You. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Landman
The Associated Press

UN nuclear chief: Inspection curbs limiting Iran monitoring

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog warned Wednesday his inspectors are close to being unable to “guarantee” they know what’s going on at all of Iran’s nuclear sites. Rafael Mariano Grossi’s words sharply contrasted with the optimistic tone his Iranian hosts offered the day before. They...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy