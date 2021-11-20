ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEU/JPY’s decline from 133.44 accelerated to as low as 127.96 last week and there is no clear sign of bottoming yet. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 127.91 first. Break there will target 126.58 medium...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3299; (P) 1.3345; (R1) 1.3373;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside at this point. Current down trend from 1.4248 should target 1.3164 fibonacci level next. On the upside, break of 1.3512 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Thanksgiving, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD

On this day to give thanks to god and country, year 18 begins during this time. An extremely long and hard-fought battle to maintain existence. The year 2003 and 2004 markets were fast and moved far and wide quickly. As a Political Science Professor and teaching full loads every semester,...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9308; (P) 0.9327; (R1) 0.9351; …. Rise from 0.9084 is still in progress and intraday bias remain son the upside. Break of 0.9367 will target 0.9471 key resistance next. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. On the downside, break of 0.9248 support is needed to indicate near term topping. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor in case of retreat.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Jpy#Outlook#Eur Jpy
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/NZD

Christine Lagarde’s extreme dovishness towards the stance of the ECB. Christine Lagarde spoke last week in front of the Frankfurt European Banking Congress. She said that although inflation was unwelcome and painful, the ECB must not rush into a premature tightening. In addition, she added that inflation was likely rise into the end of the year. October’s inflation reading was 4.1% YoY. The ECB targets 2% inflation! However, she stated that “conditions to raise rates are very unlikely to be satisfied next year”. The ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Program (PEPP) is set to expire the end of March 2022. At the upcoming ECB meeting slated for December 16th, members will provide undated forecasts for growth and inflation. As November’s meeting, Lagarde noted that she expects PEPP to end as scheduled and that members will discuss new possible bond buying alternatives at the December meeting!
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1238; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1280 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1085. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1435. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1525.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Short and Long-Term Yen Trends With EUR/JPY and CAD/JPY

Y’all are in for a treat today because we’re looking at short AND long-term yen trends. Yoooo do you remember the pullback trade that we spotted a few days back? Well, the bears have taken control again and now EUR/JPY has made new monthly lows!. But that’s not why we’re...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/JPY Rebounds Off Triple Bottom

EURJPY has been in an upside corrective mode after the latest rebound off the 127.90 level, creating a triple bottom formation in the region. In technical indicators, the RSI is pointing upwards in the negative region, confirming the recent bullish move. However, the MACD is still holding below its trigger and zero lines, keeping some caution in place. In trend indicators, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have posted a bearish crossover in the short-term picture, currrently approaching the 200-day SMA as well.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar hit another fresh high today and along the way took out my final target from the Q4 technical forecast at 96.47. Making matters more interesting, the same trendline that helped to hold the lows while an ascending triangle was forming in late-Q3 came into play again in late-October to fuel another ascending triangle break.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 19 Nov 2021 00:27GMT. Marginal rise b4 strg retreat. 1.1463 - This week's high (Mon). 1.1434 - Last Fri's low (now res). 1.1332 - Wed's high (now sup). 1.1265 - Wed's fresh 16-month low. EUR/USD - 1.1364.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asian morning y'day, price met...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD – Technical Outlook. Australian Dollar facing mixed signals vs. USD, CAD and EUR. AUD/USD may reverse higher on support, AUD/CAD ranging. EUR/AUD downtrend remains despite recent consolidation. AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart. The Australian Dollar faces its next potential opportunity to reverse the near-term downtrend against the...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Continuation Setups on GBP/USD and EUR/JPY

Let’s zoom in on the 1-hour charts today because GBP/USD and EUR/JPY’s short-term trends are poppin’ up continuation and breakout opportunities. Trend traders better get their trading plans lined up because EUR/JPY is showing a trend continuation setup today. As you can see, the pair has been on a downtrend...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery now targets the 200-day SMA

EUR/JPY bounces off lows near 129.00 on Thursday. The upside momentum looks to retests the 200-day SMA. The intense multi-session pullback in EUR/JPY seems to have met a firm contention in the 129.00 neighbourhood so far. The ongoing recovery initially targets the minor hurdle at the 100-day SMA at 130.14...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Trader Go Long

Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders increasingly bet that the Japanese Yen may fall. Long exposure is rising in AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. Is the technical analysis lining up with the positioning signals?. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors...
RETAIL
DailyFx

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support

EUR/JPY multi-week decline may be coming to an end. EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support. EUR/JPY spent the first three weeks of October rising and then the last three weeks falling; we could see a course change again here soon. There is a proven trend-line getting tested at this time, one that dates to the May 2020 low.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro (EUR) Price Outlook: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/USD Weakness

EUR/USD continues to tumble, with no sign yet of a rally or even a near-term bounce. The pair has dropped already beneath the support line of a downward-sloping channel in place since late May this year to its lowest level since July 2020 and there is now little support between here and 1.1170.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerates in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

It’s been a rough November for the Euro, and there’s no reason to think that the situation will improve anytime soon. Rising COVID-19 infection rates and energy supply concerns – Germany announced today it was halting approval of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline – are clouding the near-term economic outlook, leading to murmurs of stagflation in the Eurozone.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Swiss Franc, CHF, CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF – Talking Points. CHF/JPY continues to decline from fresh yearly high, previous 2021 high eyed. EUR/CHF downtrend remains intact, key pivot zone eyed for potential reversal. GBP/CHF has potentially carved a bottom, previous support now resistance?. CHF/JPY Technical Analysis. After making a swift break...
CURRENCIES

