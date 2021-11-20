EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EURJPY has been in an upside corrective mode after the latest rebound off the 127.90 level, creating a triple bottom formation in the region. In technical indicators, the RSI is pointing upwards in the negative region, confirming the recent bullish move. However, the MACD is still holding below its trigger and zero lines, keeping some caution in place. In trend indicators, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) have posted a bearish crossover in the short-term picture, currrently approaching the 200-day SMA as well.
