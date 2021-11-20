ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/GBP’s down trend from 0.9499 resumed by breaking through 0.8401 last week. But as a temporary low was formed at 0.8381, initial bias is neutral this week first. In case of another recovery, upside should be limited well below 0.8593...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.99; (P) 115.26; (R1) 115.68;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current up trend from 102.58 should target 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next. On the downside, below 114.81 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But break of 113.57 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Countertrend Plays on GBP/AUD and EUR/GBP

Welcome to a brand-spankin’ new trading week, errbody!. Let’s talk pound trades with GBP/AUD’s Fib retracement and EUR/GBP’s countertrend opportunity. GBP/AUD is having trouble extending its upswing above 1.8550, which isn’t surprising because the area lines up with a support level from September and a resistance zone in October. Oh,...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Starts the Week at New Yearly Highs

The GBP EUR exchange rate will start the week above 1.1900 after seeing new highs for the year last week. Stronger employment and higher inflation fuelled another rally in sterling. finding some support last week. The pound will likely get a boost on Monday from Bank of England comments over the weekend and rising virus rates in Europe.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Exchange Rate: The Week Ahead November 21st

The GBP EUR exchange soared to a new yearly high last week as UK inflation and employment came in above expectations. The data will put pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates in the December meeting. The week ahead has German IFO business sentiment and a final reading of GDP in the country. The week ahead will likely be dominated by virus headlines as European nations move towards lockdowns.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Chart of the day: EUR/GBP

MARKETS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Trader Go Long

Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders increasingly bet that the Japanese Yen may fall. Long exposure is rising in AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. Is the technical analysis lining up with the positioning signals?. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 16 Nov 2021 00:39GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.3480 - Prev. hourly sup (now res). 1.3379 - Last Fri's NY low. 1.3354 - Last Fri's 10-month low. 1.3305 - Dec 22 2020 low. GBP/USD - 1.3417.. Trading cable was tricky on Mon, price climbed to 1.3439...
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/GBP Trades Below Support

EUR/GBP traded lower on Monday after hitting resistance at 0.8537. Since Friday, the pair has been trading below an upside support line drawn from the low of Oct. 26, while it started forming lower highs even before that. With that in mind, we will consider the short-term outlook to have turned cautiously pessimistic.
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates Outlook

Incoming UK economic data may help spark a turnaround by the British Pound versus the commodity currencies as BOE rate hike odds are revived. GBP/AUD rates may trade higher to their former 2021 uptrend, while GBP/NZD rates are turning up into their daily EMA envelope. Meanwhile, GBP/CAD remains the weakest of the trio of GBP-crosses.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Swiss Franc, CHF, CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF – Talking Points. CHF/JPY continues to decline from fresh yearly high, previous 2021 high eyed. EUR/CHF downtrend remains intact, key pivot zone eyed for potential reversal. GBP/CHF has potentially carved a bottom, previous support now resistance?. CHF/JPY Technical Analysis. After making a swift break...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/GBP Could Move Lower

Looking at the EUR/GBP weekly chart, we can see its downward trend, falling from the previous support level of 0.855 on Friday the Nov. 12. The support level was breached with relative ease, and since then, it has been falling lower and lower, without any signs for either consolidation or reversal.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: GBP/USD

Although the Q3 GDP for the UK wasn’t as strong as expected, 1.3% vs 5.5% in Q2, the quarter ended on a positive note with a September GDP reading of 5.3%. Will the strong economic print carry over into Q4? Markets will find out this week, as some important data will be released that should move the GBP/USD!
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP May Have Further To Slide

The Currency Pair of the Week this week is GBP/USD because of the reaction from the US Dollar to the recent inflation data. However, it could just have easily been EUR/GBP. The UK is releasing the Claimant Count this week, which will be the first look at jobs data since the furlong program ended on September 30th. On Wednesday, the UK releases their inflation data and on Friday they release Retail Sales (See the Currency Pair of the Week for expectations). There is potential for a great deal of volatility in GBP this week. However, The EU will release CPI data of its own this week. This will be the October Final look. Remember that the EU releases its Flash CPI on the last day of the prior month. Therefore, this number should not add much volatility to the Euro unless there is a big difference between the flash reading and the final print. The flash reading was 4.1% YoY for the headline CPI vs 3.4% YoY in September. The Core CPI was 2.1% YoY vs 1.9% in September.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1211; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1230 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1095. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1355.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data

Global market volatility was rather mixed this past week. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell roughly 0.9%, 0.17% and 0.5% respectively. Across the Atlantic Ocean, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 gained about 0.2% and 0.6% respectively. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 was flat as the Hang Send Index climbed 1.8%.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Setups

GBP/USD looking vulnerable to the high flying dollar at confluence zone. EUR/GBP on the radar following resurgence of UK and NI friction. GBP/NZD: recent bullish reversal showing signs of a slow down. GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Bearish. GBP/USD has surrendered a lot of ground against the dollar as it attempts once...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The common European currency continued to lose ground against the dollar and the pair breached the last support zone at 1.1230 as speculations mounted for an earlier-than-expected interest hike by the Fed. A confirmation of the breach would lead to new losses for the EUR/USD and could easily head the pair towards 1.1125. The first target for the bulls is the mentioned level at 1.1230, which is now acting as a resistance, followed by the zone at 1.1290.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Thanksgiving, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD

On this day to give thanks to god and country, year 18 begins during this time. An extremely long and hard-fought battle to maintain existence. The year 2003 and 2004 markets were fast and moved far and wide quickly. As a Political Science Professor and teaching full loads every semester,...
MARKETS

