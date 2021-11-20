2015 Champagne Silver Metallic Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 1LZ

Chevrolet is celebrating its 110th anniversary at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show by making it look like the SEMA. In fact, the US automaker brought seven modified cars in China, with five of them based on the humble Malibu. Among those, the Chevy Malibu Code X Coupe is by far the most noteworthy, sporting a Camaro face.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO