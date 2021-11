The Green Bay Packers were able to shut out the Seattle Seahawks by a final score of 17-0 last week to improve to 8-2 on the season. With that win, they showed that their defense is capable of being elite. Even though the offensive performance was ugly up until the fourth quarter, the win made another statement to the rest of the NFL that the Packers are a top-notch favorite to win the Super Bowl this season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO