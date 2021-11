In a new post on social media, it was confirmed that the Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 and Warzone Pacific will be released next month instead of its original date. Sledgehammer games has recently confirmed in a new post on the game’s official Twitter account that Season 1 of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific release date has been delayed to December 8, 2021. No details have been specified on the sudden delay but it could be possible they have found some unforeseen issues along the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO