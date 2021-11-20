ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Nihill Scores 1,000th Point as Women's Basketball Holds Off UMES

drexeldragons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Hannah Nihill became the 26th member of the Drexel women's basketball 1,000 point club as the Dragons held off the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks 65-60 on Saturday afternoon. A pair of Dragons recorded a double-double. Tessa Brugler scored 16 and had 11 rebounds for her...

drexeldragons.com

gowatertown.net

WBB: Burckhard scores 1,000th career point in loss at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – (GoJacks.com) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team fell 76-71 to Mississippi State on the road Friday. The Jackrabbits scored the first seven points of the contest and held an eight-point halftime lead but fell by five at Humphrey Coliseum. Freshman Paige Meyer had 25 points...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
anonymouseagle.com

Women’s Basketball Holds The High Ground Against NJIT

Three Golden Eagles scored in double digits and two more missed out on a double-double as Marquette women’s basketball zipped past NJIT, 90-58, on Friday night. MU is now 2-0 on the season. Marquette jumped out to a quick 9-4 lead before NJIT asserted themselves and turned the first quarter...
BASKETBALL
pressboxonline.com

Terps Notebook: Eric Ayala Nets 1,000th Career Point In Season-Opening Victory

Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala stood at the free-throw line nearly five minutes into the game after making a layup seconds before. Silence filled the Xfinity Center as Ayala positioned himself to shoot, and cheers erupted throughout the arena as the senior produced his 1,000th career point. He became the 58th player in Terrapin history to do so.
BASKETBALL
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Beats Charlotte, Notches 1,000th Win in Program History

Prior to Sunday afternoon, the most recent meeting between the UNC women’s basketball team and the Charlotte 49ers ended in a close 81-75 Carolina victory. Sunday’s game wasn’t quite as competitive. Head coach Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels dominated the 49ers from the start, capturing an 89-33 road win to start off the young season 2-0. The result is also the 1,000th win in program history.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thedailytexan.com

Breaking down No. 1 Gonzaga men’s basketball with The Gonzaga Bulletin

The Daily Texan spoke to The Gonzaga Bulletin’s sports editor, Cole Forsman, to get a better understanding of what Texas men’s basketball is going up against in its most exciting non-conference matchup of the season. The Daily Texan: Could you give me a general rundown of the Gonzaga program for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Swain Scores 1,000th Point, Bulldogs Handle Siena

Yale got back to its core principles Tuesday night. Defense, rebounding and sharing the ball helped the Bulldogs to a dominant 82-54 victory over Siena at the Times Union Center in Albany. Azar Swain scored 23 points, including the 1000th of his outstanding career, to pace Yale, but there were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts UMES on Friday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2021-2022 season, Fordham's 119th varsity season, by hosting the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Friday, November 19, at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, with Andrew Bogusch (p-b-p) and...
BRONX, NY
KRQE News 13

McGruder scores 30 to help Lobo women’s basketball stay perfect

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shaiquel McGruder couldn’t miss Tuesday night on her way to 30 points in an 88-71 victory over Prairie View A&M. McGruder is one of four Lobos who finished the game in double figures. Antonia Anderson came one rebound shy of a double, double. She scored 19...
BASKETBALL
Buffalo State Athletics

Villarini nets 1,000th point; Bengals blow out Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y.— Katie Villarini (Hamburg, NY/Hamburg) tallied her 1,000th career point, finishing with a career-high 31 points as the Buffalo State women's basketball team blew by Pitt-Bradford by an 85-48 margin Wednesday night. GAME BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State – 85, Pitt-Bradford – 48 LOCATION: Buffalo State Sports Arena –...
BUFFALO, NY
Yale Daily News

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bulldogs set for Vermont, Fort Myers Tip-Off after Swain scores 1,000th in win at Siena

The Yale men’s basketball team cruised past Siena (0–3, 0–0 MAAC) in Albany, NY on Tuesday night, scoring nearly 50 points in the second half en route to an 84–52 win. Guard Azar Swain ’22 led all players with 23 points and reached a career milestone of 1,000 points at Yale when he drained a pullup three-pointer in the second half. Swain and the Bulldogs (3–1, 0–0 Ivy) return north Friday afternoon for a game at Vermont (2–1, 0–0 America East), a fixture on the Elis’ schedule in every season they have competed in since the 2007–2008 campaign. Over Thanksgiving break, the team will then travel to Florida to participate in the “Palms Division” of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament with a Tuesday game against Southern Utah (1–3, 0–0 Big Sky) and a Wednesday contest with either Milwaukee (1–2, 0–0 Horizon) or Bowling Green (1–2, 0–0 MAC).
VERMONT STATE
Red and Black

Aaron Cook scores his 1,000th point against South Carolina State

Aaron Cook began his collegiate career at Southern Illinois, where he scored 845 points. In the four seasons with Salukis, his points per game average increased every year. He then transferred to Gonzaga, and racked up another 127 points in 30 games. He transferred to Georgia as a sixth-year "super senior" and has become an elite threat on both ends of the floor.
BASKETBALL
chatsports.com

Tyler Herro Scores 27 Points, Heat Hold Off Jazz 111-105

MIAMI (AP) – Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Saturday. Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and added a season-high 22 points. Kyle Lowry had 21. Miami swept the season series with the Jazz and snapped a three-game losing streak.
NBA
The Associated Press

Ball scores 32 points, Hornets hold off Pacers 121-118

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off a furious second-half rally from Indiana’s backups to beat the Pacers 121-118 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish...
NBA
drexeldragons.com

Dragons Take To Road For First Time This Season

Game Info: Saturday, November 20, 2021 - 2:00 p.m. Location: Hytche Athletic Center - Princess Anne, Md. The Drexel University women's basketball team plays on the road for the first time this season when it travels to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday, November 20. Tipoff from Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Md. is slated for 2:00 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Triopia 8th-grader Grant Fricke scores 1,000th point

Grant Fricke doesn’t get many easy baskets. Every time the Triopia eighth-grade post player touches the ball, he usually gets hacked, bumped or pushed. Opponents will do just about anything to keep him from getting off a shot. So far, they haven’t been very successful. But he has. On Monday...
HIGH SCHOOL
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State women’s basketball team beats Stanislaus State; Hanna Cavinder honored for joining 1,000-point club

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – After beginning the season with two road games at Utah Valley and at BYU, the Fresno State women’s basketball team returned home on Wednesday night to host Stanislaus State. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors in their home opener, 88-71. Haley and Hanna Cavinder each scored 21 points, tying for the team […]
FRESNO, CA
San Marcos Daily Record

Hood scores 1,000th point in I-35 Rivalry win over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO — Zenarae Antoine was excited to take a picture with two of her 1,000-point scorers. One told the Texas State head coach she was coming before the Bobcats’ game at UTSA on Thursday. Former forward Erin Peoples (2012-17), who scored 1,122 points in her career, watched from the stands as the maroon and gold took a 76-62 win over the Roadrunners.
TEXAS STATE

