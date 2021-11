An extended interview with Dr. Matthew Aubin about the Jackson Symphony Orchestra's November 13th concert at the Potter Center in Jackson, MI. In it, he discusses the start of the JSO's "Equal Billing Project," which aims to record and disseminate three works by composer Fernande Decruck. Namely, her Harp Concerto, featuring harpist Chen-Yi Huang, who also has duties at the MSU College of Music. The goal is the keep this project going in future years to continue the work to highlight deceased composers who have great music, but who were marginalized in their own era of music, usually due to their gender and/or ethnicity.

JACKSON, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO