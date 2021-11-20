Nursery Educators X 3 - South West London

ASQ Education has partnered with an established family of nurseries located across South-West London. The nurseries have a broad nursery curriculum catering from children from 3 months to pre-school. They provide a warm and nurturing environment in which each child can flourish and reach their full potential. They are looking for a Pre School / Nursery and baby room educator to work in one of their locations in South-West London.

The ideal candidate:

Experience in a Nursery

Be passionate, personable, approachable and caring

Excellent leadership skills

Able to work under pressure

You will be able to build positive relationships with the children, parents, carers and staff, as well as other professionals in the field

Hold a clear, up to date DBS or willing to carry one out

Have the right to work in the UK

Have an excellent knowledge on the EYFS framework

Available to start ASAP

Level 3 or above

Benefits

28 days holiday

Up to 50% discount on fees for your own children attending

Golden hello of £500 when joining

Bike to work scheme

Training and development opportunities

Leadership programme

Free daily lunch

And many more….

To apply for this position, please send your CV ASAP to Richard.scott@asq-education.co.uk

