Nursery Educators X 3 - South West London

 6 days ago

ASQ Education has partnered with an established family of nurseries located across South-West London. The nurseries have a broad nursery curriculum catering from children from 3 months to pre-school. They provide a warm and nurturing environment in which each child can flourish and reach their full potential. They are looking for a Pre School / Nursery and baby room educator to work in one of their locations in South-West London.

The ideal candidate:

  • Experience in a Nursery
  • Be passionate, personable, approachable and caring
  • Excellent leadership skills
  • Able to work under pressure
  • You will be able to build positive relationships with the children, parents, carers and staff, as well as other professionals in the field
  • Hold a clear, up to date DBS or willing to carry one out
  • Have the right to work in the UK
  • Have an excellent knowledge on the EYFS framework
  • Available to start ASAP
  • Level 3 or above

Benefits

  • 28 days holiday
  • Up to 50% discount on fees for your own children attending
  • Golden hello of £500 when joining
  • Bike to work scheme
  • Training and development opportunities
  • Leadership programme
  • Free daily lunch
  • And many more….

To apply for this position, please send your CV ASAP to Richard.scott@asq-education.co.uk

We are currently working with numerous vacancies so if this position is not quite for you please do send us your CV to discuss other opportunities more suitable to your requirements.

ASQ Education partners with a number of schools across London and the Home Counties to offer you the latest and best selection of educational positions.

