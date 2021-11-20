Part-time Year 1 Teacher - Ealing

Part-time Year 1 Teacher – West London

**Highly respected primary school**

This is a Part-time Year 1 Teacher role providing the opportunity for the right person to make a real and lasting difference to pupils in an ‘outstanding’ primary school.

The role

The role would be a 3 day a week job share in Year 1, most likely from Wednesday to Friday but this can be discussed, starting in January 2022

This role would suit an exceptional Year 1 teacher who is keen to make a real impact in the classroom, and shape the future of an already vibrant primary school.

You will work in a warm, friendly and caring environment, and play an essential role in the early years team in order to help pupils achieve the best of their abilities.

The ideal candidate

The successful candidate will:

Be committed to the school’s high standards and ethos

Have a strong commitment to raising standards

Have very high expectations of pupils attainment and behaviour

Be hard working and make a valuable contribution to the life of the school

Be enthusiastic and have a sense of humour

Hold QTS

The school

This well resourced non-faith primary school in Ealing, assessed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, seeks like-minded staff to join its dedicated team and have a direct impact on children’s life chances. Located in West London this school is led by a supportive headteacher who is well respected within the community.

It is a friendly neighbourhood school that promotes the highest possible aspirations for its pupils.

