Part-time Year 1 Teacher - Ealing

 6 days ago
Part-time Year 1 Teacher – West London

**Highly respected primary school**

This is a Part-time Year 1 Teacher role providing the opportunity for the right person to make a real and lasting difference to pupils in an ‘outstanding’ primary school.

The role

The role would be a 3 day a week job share in Year 1, most likely from Wednesday to Friday but this can be discussed, starting in January 2022

This role would suit an exceptional Year 1 teacher who is keen to make a real impact in the classroom, and shape the future of an already vibrant primary school.

You will work in a warm, friendly and caring environment, and play an essential role in the early years team in order to help pupils achieve the best of their abilities.

The ideal candidate

The successful candidate will:

  • Be committed to the school’s high standards and ethos
  • Have a strong commitment to raising standards
  • Have very high expectations of pupils attainment and behaviour
  • Be hard working and make a valuable contribution to the life of the school
  • Be enthusiastic and have a sense of humour
  • Hold QTS

The school

This well resourced non-faith primary school in Ealing, assessed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, seeks like-minded staff to join its dedicated team and have a direct impact on children’s life chances. Located in West London this school is led by a supportive headteacher who is well respected within the community.

It is a friendly neighbourhood school that promotes the highest possible aspirations for its pupils.

About us

ASQ Education partners with a variety of primary and secondary schools across London and the Home Counties to offer you the latest and best selection of educational positions.

We will help you find the right short term, long term or permanent role in a school and location that suits you. Whether you are searching for a teachers role in a primary school, a supervisors role in a secondary school, or a learning support assistant role in an SEN school, we will work closely with you to ensure you get the job that you want.

We are also here to guide you through every step of the recruitment process, and provide a wealth of resources and expert advice to support you in your search for the perfect role.

We look forward to hearing from you, please email your CV to richard.scott@asq-education.co.uk or visit our website and register online at www.asq-education.co.uk

Please note, even if you are unsuccessful on this occasion, we will keep your details on file in the ASQ Education talent pool, as you could be perfect for one of our future positions.

