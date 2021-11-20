Wellcome is a politically and financially independent global charitable foundation, funded by a £29.1 billion investment portfolio. We support discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and we're taking on three worldwide health challenges: Mental Health, Climate & Health and Infectious Diseases.

These challenges need the bold science we support, but they won't be solved by science alone and because it will take more than science alone to solve these health challenges, we need people who can work with policy, culture, governments and the research community.

The People Operations team aim is to deliver an enhanced employee experience by providing HR advice and assistance in an efficient and effective way, utilising technology where we can.

We are looking for People Systems Assistant to purpose is to support the People Systems Manager and People Analytics Manager with the day to day activity required to maintain our HR and Payroll system ,Workday and its associated processes, data and reporting. This is a new role in the People Operations team.

In this role you will

Provide a first line response to Workday queries and issues, undertaking initial troubleshooting

Assist with the implementation of new Workday modules, functionality and upgrades

Assist with testing new processes and system changes in Workday

Maintain Workday guidance, information and training ensuring it is up to date at all times

Monitor business process completion and follow-up actions required

Build simple Workday reports as required

Ensure the Workday dashboards are kept up to date and working effectively

Maintain the Workday reporting log

Maintain Workday data checks and audits, ensuring all data (including Workday structure charts) are fully up to date

Keep a full log of all Workday related process maps and standard operating procedures

To be successful in this role you will have

A business-related degree with HR and Technical modules and/or Workday experience

Work experience, preferably in an office-based environment with a high level of computer literacy

The ability to effectively communicate key messages and ideas with strong inter-personal skills

A flexible approach to managing a varied workload, whilst maintaining a high- quality output

A proactive attitude and be calm under pressure

Salary: £26,445

Closing date: Monday, 6th December 2021

Contract type: Permanent

To apply please upload your current CV and complete our short application form.

We understand that our colleagues have commitments and personal interests outside of work and we strive to build a flexible working environment, in which people can perform at their best. We are currently working 2 days per week (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from our Euston Road offices as part of a hybrid working pilot (until March 2022) with the remaining 3 days from home.

Diversity and Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do

Diversity and Inclusion is a priority at Wellcome. We are committed to cultivating a fair and healthy environment, where everyone can be themselves and thrive. We are happy to discuss flexible working options for all roles. We work to ensure that our recruitment processes are as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people who have a disability or long-term condition. If you would like us to make adjustments during the application process, please contact us at .