Confident and bright School Caretaker sought in Bromley for an immediate start!

Are you an experienced School Caretaker seeking a new role...?

Want to work as a valued member of a School in gorgeous Bromley...?

If you live local to Bromley, South East London, and want to secure a role with an immediate start date as a School Caretaker, read on and apply!

See below for a simple list of responsibilities relevant to this role;

Support the maintenance team in operating the day to day response and planned maintenance and repairs

Operate a planned system of general maintenance and repairs

Ensure that buildings and equipment have a neat and tidy appearance at all times

Carry out weekly and monthly checks on heating, fire checks and water etc

Assist in emergency evacuations and fire drills

Ensure all equipment and chemicals are used and handled correctly at all times, in accordance with COSHH Regulations

Report any Health and Safety issues

Ensure that all tools are available, in good repair, and accounted for at all times

Keep within budgets

Operates in accordance with Safeguarding, Child Protection and Health and Safety policies

Work to promote the school as a valued, professional asset within its community and also to promote a culture that individuals and staff conduct themselves at all times in a manner that reinforces this image

This gorgeous Bromley School offer their new School Caretaker a warm, vibrant, positive learning environment, and a chance to gain some significant training and development in a stable work setting.

If you're a current or aspiring School Caretaker, call R&R today on 0208 004 1155!

School Caretaker | Bromley