Caretaker
Confident and bright School Caretaker sought in Bromley for an immediate start!
Are you an experienced School Caretaker seeking a new role...?
Want to work as a valued member of a School in gorgeous Bromley...?
If you live local to Bromley, South East London, and want to secure a role with an immediate start date as a School Caretaker, read on and apply!
See below for a simple list of responsibilities relevant to this role;
- Support the maintenance team in operating the day to day response and planned maintenance and repairs
- Operate a planned system of general maintenance and repairs
- Ensure that buildings and equipment have a neat and tidy appearance at all times
- Carry out weekly and monthly checks on heating, fire checks and water etc
- Assist in emergency evacuations and fire drills
- Ensure all equipment and chemicals are used and handled correctly at all times, in accordance with COSHH Regulations
- Report any Health and Safety issues
- Ensure that all tools are available, in good repair, and accounted for at all times
- Keep within budgets
- Operates in accordance with Safeguarding, Child Protection and Health and Safety policies
- Work to promote the school as a valued, professional asset within its community and also to promote a culture that individuals and staff conduct themselves at all times in a manner that reinforces this image
This gorgeous Bromley School offer their new School Caretaker a warm, vibrant, positive learning environment, and a chance to gain some significant training and development in a stable work setting.
If you're a current or aspiring School Caretaker, call R&R today on 0208 004 1155!
School Caretaker | Bromley
