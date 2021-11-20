ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caretaker

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDrsE_0d2yY14j00

Confident and bright School Caretaker sought in Bromley for an immediate start!

Are you an experienced School Caretaker seeking a new role...?

Want to work as a valued member of a School in gorgeous Bromley...?

If you live local to Bromley, South East London, and want to secure a role with an immediate start date as a School Caretaker, read on and apply!

See below for a simple list of responsibilities relevant to this role;

  • Support the maintenance team in operating the day to day response and planned maintenance and repairs
  • Operate a planned system of general maintenance and repairs
  • Ensure that buildings and equipment have a neat and tidy appearance at all times
  • Carry out weekly and monthly checks on heating, fire checks and water etc
  • Assist in emergency evacuations and fire drills
  • Ensure all equipment and chemicals are used and handled correctly at all times, in accordance with COSHH Regulations
  • Report any Health and Safety issues
  • Ensure that all tools are available, in good repair, and accounted for at all times
  • Keep within budgets
  • Operates in accordance with Safeguarding, Child Protection and Health and Safety policies
  • Work to promote the school as a valued, professional asset within its community and also to promote a culture that individuals and staff conduct themselves at all times in a manner that reinforces this image

This gorgeous Bromley School offer their new School Caretaker a warm, vibrant, positive learning environment, and a chance to gain some significant training and development in a stable work setting.

If you're a current or aspiring School Caretaker, call R&R today on 0208 004 1155!

School Caretaker | Bromley

