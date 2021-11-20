Opera Production Coordinator

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Time: 32.5 hours per week

Salary range: £27,164-£31,433 per annum inclusive of London Allowance

Start date: January 2022

Contract: Permanent

The Royal Academy of Music is a stimulating and friendly environment with a diverse mix of students and staff from over 50 countries. Based in central London adjacent to Regent’s Park, we have been training musicians to the highest professional standards since our foundation in 1822. Many of the world’s leading musicians and performers studied with us and we are firmly focussed on developing tomorrow’s musical leaders in a number of disciplines including classical, opera, jazz and musical theatre.

We have an exciting opportunity within Royal Academy Opera, which is in itself a training company closely mimicking the profession. You will report to and work closely with the Opera Company Manager, and assist with the smooth running of the department, with specific lead on managing the annual cycle of RAO Productions and Scenes and co-ordinating freelance creative and production staff.

This is an opportunity for someone with recent professional experience in Opera stage/production management or technical role. You will have broad knowledge of theatre production processes and an understanding of the different technical departments involved in the production process.

You will need a good working knowledge of IT systems and excellent interpersonal skills along with a real passion for theatre, music, and the arts. You will also need the potential for and commitment to professional development.

A recruitment pack for this vacancy can be downloaded from www.ram.ac.uk/jobs.

Completed applications must be received by 10am, Friday 3 December 2021.

Interviews are expected to be held on Wednesday 15 December 2021 on Microsoft Teams.

Enquiries or applications from recruitment agencies will not be accepted.

The Academy is committed to promoting the welfare and safeguarding of all students.

The Academy values diversity and welcomes your application.

