This excellent secondary school is looking for a par time female Games / PE teacher who is able to inspire and drive girls to make the most of their education.

The ideal candidate will have an experience in different games, be able to teach 11-16 year old girls and a passion for PE. You will be able to design and deliver fun, engaging and informative lessons, whilst having strong behaviour and classroom management.

We are an Independent Grammar School for 11-16 year old girls, who have been rated “Outstanding” by Ofsted in April 2018 and have a track record of high academic achievement. We have a diverse staff of different ages and different backgrounds, and we welcome all applications.

All candidates will be subject to a full DBS check and will be paid according to experience.

Teachers must have:

Be passionate about PE/Games

Ability to inspire and motivate students

Excellent lesson planning which engages, develops and stretches students

Excellent classroom management skills

Commitment to the school and its students

The drive and commitment to get involved with extra-curricular activities

The ability to be highly organized and flexible where needed

Our aim is to provide our girls with a high quality learning experience in a friendly environment, and we seek to find excellent teachers who can join our School community and help us to succeed in our aims. We have two main aims: to encourage and help our girls to achieve to the best of their ability and to develop our students into good, decent and responsible individuals who are a credit to society.

We are a small school with 150 students, and have small class. Therefore, we have a very friendly community-like atmosphere with a relaxed and supportive working environment. Discipline is easily managed with good classroom management skills and a firm but fair approach.

We look forward to hearing from like-minded individuals whose first priority is the education and success of the students.

Only applicants who have the right to live and work in the UK will be considered.