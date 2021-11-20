ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

PE Teacher

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

This excellent secondary school is looking for a par time female Games / PE teacher who is able to inspire and drive girls to make the most of their education.

The ideal candidate will have an experience in different games, be able to teach 11-16 year old girls and a passion for PE. You will be able to design and deliver fun, engaging and informative lessons, whilst having strong behaviour and classroom management.

We are an Independent Grammar School for 11-16 year old girls, who have been rated “Outstanding” by Ofsted in April 2018 and have a track record of high academic achievement. We have a diverse staff of different ages and different backgrounds, and we welcome all applications.

All candidates will be subject to a full DBS check and will be paid according to experience.

Teachers must have:

  • Be passionate about PE/Games
  • Ability to inspire and motivate students
  • Excellent lesson planning which engages, develops and stretches students
  • Excellent classroom management skills
  • Commitment to the school and its students
  • The drive and commitment to get involved with extra-curricular activities
  • The ability to be highly organized and flexible where needed

Our aim is to provide our girls with a high quality learning experience in a friendly environment, and we seek to find excellent teachers who can join our School community and help us to succeed in our aims. We have two main aims: to encourage and help our girls to achieve to the best of their ability and to develop our students into good, decent and responsible individuals who are a credit to society.

We are a small school with 150 students, and have small class. Therefore, we have a very friendly community-like atmosphere with a relaxed and supportive working environment. Discipline is easily managed with good classroom management skills and a firm but fair approach.

We look forward to hearing from like-minded individuals whose first priority is the education and success of the students.

Only applicants who have the right to live and work in the UK will be considered.

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Times-News

PE teacher loves to see his students smile

When it comes to his job as a physical education teacher at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette, there’s nothing Jeremy Ricks enjoys more than seeing his students smile. “My favorite thing is, first is seeing the kids come off the school bus with a smile on their face, stepping into PE with a smile on their face, me providing a safe, fun environment for them, and them leaving with a smile on their face, knowing they had a good time in PE,” Ricks said.
LA FAYETTE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Pe#Ofsted
KATU.com

Teacher leaving the profession says 'no job is worth this'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
PORTLAND, OR
cheathamcountyexchange.com

Retiring PE teacher Lacritia Sanson imparts skills beyond the physical

East Cheatham Elementary School teacher Lacritia Sanson, referred to by her colleagues and students as “coach”, will retire Dec. 17 after 30 years in education, all in the Cheatham County school district. Sanson, who worked 14 years at Cheatham County Central High School and 16 years at East Cheatham Elementary...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Time

How Schools Are Struggling With a Substitute Teacher Shortage

As a school superintendent, Michelle Reid’s job description includes managing the district’s budget, supervising school staff and making big-picture decisions. But lately, she’s been returning to her former roles of teacher and coach, filling in for absent educators in the face of a national shortage of substitute teachers. On Nov....
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thewindhameagle.com

RSU 14’s Stacey Turkington wins Adapted PE Teacher of the Year honors

Stacey Turkington, a RSU 14 Adapted PE teacher, has been providing adapted physical education for students for 17 of her 22 years with the district. In these years she has thoughtfully prepared appropriate modification of traditional PE activities and equipment adjustments for those with a disability so they can partake in the traditional PE classroom. She has provided these services with genuine caring and concern, all the while putting the student first.
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

Vote To Reinstate Harsher Punishments At Pittsburgh Public Schools Fails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Public School board voted 4-4 to not reinstate harsher punishments for repeated minor misbehaviors in city schools. In a heated meeting Tuesday night, most of the board’s members did acknowledge that city schools are dealing with many issues like class disruptions and fights. “Principals came to us because the schools are in need of immediate help,” said board president Sylvia Wilson. The board did not agree on reinstating the student disciplinary policy on the table. If it did pass, students with more than three level one infractions could have faced stricter consequences, including detention, in-school suspension or out-of-school...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

The Guardian

62K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy