Wellcome is a politically and financially independent global charitable foundation, funded by a £29.1 billion investment portfolio. We support discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and we're taking on three worldwide health challenges: Mental Health, Climate & Health and Infectious Diseases.

These challenges need the bold science we support, but they won't be solved by science alone and because it will take more than science alone to solve these health challenges, we need people who can work with policy, culture, governments and the research community.

Health and Safety (H&S) is part of the Rewards and Wellbeing Team, and our daily activities bring us to collaborate with all functions and departments in Wellcome. We are curious about our colleagues and their work so we can fully support their health, safety and wellbeing. While we take our roles very seriously, we strive to be approachable and engaging so we can meet our goals.

We are looking for a Health & Safety Adviser to work closely with the Health & Safety Manager in ensuring the effective delivery of related policies and procedures as to minimise risk and to promote a positive Health and Safety culture throughout the organisation.

In this role you will

  • Undertake risk assessments, coordinate policy reviews and chair and co-ordinate First Aid meetings
  • Manage and maintain all elements of the H&S software and, when required, design and implement appropriate templates e.g. risk assessments.
  • Help the team with managing Covid-19 testing arrangements
  • Act as lead ISO 45001 and ISO14001 (for EWS) internal auditor.
  • Undertake building inspections and maintain the associated templates, ensuring they are fit for purpose and in line with best practice.
  • Undertake training needs analyses and co-ordinate all internal, external and on-line training and undertake incident investigation, including the calculation of direct and indirect costs.
  • Develop and deliver in-house training sessions (including H&S induction), ensuring they are kept up to date and are in line with current standards and best practice.
  • Deputise for the H&S Manager, chairing meetings and undertaking presentations when necessary, and supporting them in high profile meetings.
  • Read and comply with the role's responsibilities as stated in Section 2 of the Wellcome Health, Safety & Environment Policy
  • Contribute to a diverse and inclusive culture across the organisation, collaborating across departments.

To be successful in this role you will have

  • Minimum Level 6 qualification in Occupational Health and Safety (NEBOSH Diploma or equivalent
  • Grad IOSH membership
  • Previous experience in a similar role
  • Experience in the design and presentation of Health and Safety training courses

Although Wellcome is currently doing 2 days a week in the office, this role due to its nature would require you to be in the office at least 3 days a week.

Salary: £34,863

Closing date: Monday, 6th December 2021

Contract type: Permanent

To apply please upload your current CV and complete our short application form.

We understand that our colleagues have commitments and personal interests outside of work and we strive to build a flexible working environment, in which people can perform at their best. We are currently working 2 days per week (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from our Euston Road offices as part of a hybrid working pilot (until March 2022) with the remaining 3 days from home.

Diversity and Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do

Diversity and Inclusion is a priority at Wellcome. We are committed to cultivating a fair and healthy environment, where everyone can be themselves and thrive. We are happy to discuss flexible working options for all roles. We work to ensure that our recruitment processes are as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people who have a disability or long-term condition. If you would like us to make adjustments during the application process, please contact us at .

