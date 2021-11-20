ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R-000774 Volunteering Manager - FTC 6m

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Wellcome is a politically and financially independent global charitable foundation, funded by a £29.1 billion investment portfolio. We support discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and we're taking on three worldwide health challenges: Mental Health, Climate & Health and Infectious Diseases.

These challenges need the bold science we support, but they won't be solved by science alone. We need the broadest possible set of skills, experiences and backgrounds if we are to reach our potential. So, while you may not have considered us as a potential destination in the past, we would love it if you joined us to bring your experience and expertise gained in a range of sectors and locations!

You will work in the Reward & Wellbeing team. We have grown significantly over the years, investing in great technology to offer a better experience to our people, and putting in place some solid foundations to further develop our offering. We have also recently created a "Wellbeing Hub" which covers Wellbeing, Volunteering and Health & Safety. As a Reward & Wellbeing team, we are there to enable our people to be their best selves at work.

We are looking for a Volunteering Manager (fixed term contract 6 months to cover for a secondment of the incumbent) to develop and run the programme of volunteering activities and to create mutually beneficial partnerships with local communities and organisations and raise the profile of volunteering internally.

In this role you will

  • Review and develop the volunteering strategy based on organisational drivers, community needs, and trends based on sector research, ensuring that our activities are aligned with our new organisational strategy and goals.
  • Coordinate volunteering events for annual seasons of volunteering, awards and celebrations
  • Train and coach volunteer Project Champions to run events or group and to scope and trial new volunteering opportunities,
  • Support the development of a Wellbeing Strategy Roadmap
  • Support our anti-ableism and anti-racism agenda and programme of action from a volunteering perspective, ensuring that you understand these key principles and translate them in your ways of working and related policies.
  • Create and deliver an engagement plan to raise awareness of volunteering initiatives, drive engagement across all constituencies, including our networks, secure feedback, engage with our partners and develop sustainable and mutually rewarding relationships
  • Measure impact of our initiatives, internally and externally, and produce relevant analytics
  • Drive collaboration with crossover areas such as staff fundraising, our Community Support Fund, and Wellcome Collection Community Engagement
  • Contribute to the creation and development of a diverse and inclusive culture across the organisation, collaborating across departments.

To be successful in this role you will have

  • Ability to review/develop and implement volunteering strategies, with an awareness of best practice and latest evolutions in that field
  • Experience of community development and working in partnership with small charity sector, with an understanding of the challenges they face
  • Experience of event coordination and management
  • Experience of creating and delivering engagement/communications plans
  • Solid analytics skills and experience in measuring impact of activities
  • Ability to work collegially and autonomously

Salary: £44,079

Closing date: Monday, 6th December 2021

Contract type: FTC - 6 Months

To apply please upload your current CV and complete our short application form.

You can view the full job description here

We understand that our colleagues have commitments and personal interests outside of work and we strive to build a flexible working environment, in which people can perform at their best. We are currently working 2 days per week (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from our Euston Road offices as part of a hybrid working pilot (until March 2022) with the remaining 3 days from home.

You can read more about the benefits we offer our employees here

Diversity and Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do

Diversity and Inclusion is a priority at Wellcome. We are committed to cultivating a fair and healthy environment, where everyone can be themselves and thrive. We are happy to discuss flexible working options for all roles. We work to ensure that our recruitment processes are as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people who have a disability or long-term condition. If you would like us to make adjustments during the application process, please contact us at .

