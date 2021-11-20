ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Technical Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8vJB_0d2yXgww00

Full Time: 32.5 hours per week

Salary range: £32,241 - £37,626 per annum inclusive

Start date: January 2022

Contract: Permanent

Ref: 21/054

The Royal Academy of Music is one of the world’s leading conservatoires . It prides itself on being stimulating, forward looking and a friendly environment with a diverse mix of students and staff from over 50 countries. Based in central London adjacent to Regent’s Park, we have been training musicians to the highest professional standards since our foundation in 1822. Many of the world’s most eminent musicians and performers studied at the Academy and we are firmly focused on developing tomorrow’s musical leaders in disciplines including classical, jazz, composition and musical theatre.

We are looking for a Theatre Technical Manager to manage all Academy productions both in the Susie Sainsbury Theatre and off site and to act as Production Manager for small and mid-scale theatrical productions as required.

The Technical Theatre department oversees all technical aspects and logistics of productions in the Academy theatre. In addition, it is responsible for overseeing the management and maintenance of theatrical performance equipment in other Academy performance spaces.

Your duties will include managing the Academy’s Technical Theatre department, assisting in the creation of production schedules, supporting the technical fit ups, alongside being responsible for the care, maintenance and management of the Academy’s Theatre and to maintain the excellent standards that are expected from an award-winning space.

You will need recent experience as a Technical Manager or Production Manager and ideally experience of working in an educational environment. You will have excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to balance tact, diplomacy with assertiveness, the ability to motivate and lead a team, the ability to work independently and on your own initiative.

We currently expect the role holder to work onsite.

A full recruitment pack for this vacancy can be downloaded from www.ram.ac.uk/jobs.

Completed applications must be received by 10am Monday 6 December 2021.

Interviews are expected to be held onsite on Tuesday 14 December 2021.

The Academy is committed to promoting the welfare and safeguarding of all students.

The Academy values diversity and welcomes your application.

