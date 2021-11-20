ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Admin Officer | Bromley

We are working with a vibrant, outstanding Primary School located in Bromley, who are looking for an experienced School Admin to ensure smooth running of the school office.

This role will see you assisting with the provision of Personnel, Premises and Finance services in the school, maintaining the various school computerised databases of pupil and staff information and providing a confidential secretarial service to the Headteacher & Executive Head.

School Admin Officer – Other Duties:

  • Co-ordinating and supervising the work of office staff to ensure the school office is organised efficiently.
  • Dealing with an emergency, as appropriate, deciding on the best course of action and if medical intervention is required referring the matter to Headteacher / Executive Headteacher or nominated first aider.
  • Representing the school at relevant external meetings, seminars, and training courses.
  • Coordinating the recruitment process within the school.
  • Preparing statistical information and reports required by the DCFS and LA & Producing Annual DCFS Census - Form 7, PLASC return.

School Admin Officer – Details:

  • Full Time (36hrs), 7:45am-4:00pm, Monday-Friday
  • CSBM Qualification (desirable)
  • Full Time role – Bromley

This is a fantastic school with a brilliant close-knit team. If you have the relevant experience and deem yourself as suitable for this role then please send in your application right away. Alternatively, please contact me on 0208 004 1155.

