Head Receptionist
We are currently recruiting for a Head of Reception for a Music studio in London. This is an incredible chance to join a company who is a part of Music history. This role is incredibly varied and fast paced as you will be in charge of a very busy Reception area. The hours for the role are 8.30-5.00 Monday to Friday.
The role:
-Meeting and greeting all visitors, arranging parking etc
- Dealing with all incoming calls
- Distributing post and couriers
-Provide exceptional and consistent customer service to all
- Managing 5 staff and dealing with rotas
The ideal person:
- Someone confident yet professional
- Ability to work under a lot of pressure
- Experience in a similar role
- A self starter and team player
