Head Receptionist

We are currently recruiting for a Head of Reception for a Music studio in London. This is an incredible chance to join a company who is a part of Music history. This role is incredibly varied and fast paced as you will be in charge of a very busy Reception area. The hours for the role are 8.30-5.00 Monday to Friday.

The role:

-Meeting and greeting all visitors, arranging parking etc

- Dealing with all incoming calls

- Distributing post and couriers

-Provide exceptional and consistent customer service to all

- Managing 5 staff and dealing with rotas

The ideal person:

- Someone confident yet professional

- Ability to work under a lot of pressure

- Experience in a similar role

- A self starter and team player

If you feel like you would be a good match for this position then please apply today!

Handle actively welcomes applicants from under-represented backgrounds

