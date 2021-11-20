Charity People are delighted to be working with a national animal charity. We are looking for a Learning and Organisational Development Administrator to join their team on a full-time basis. This is a temporary role for a period of 3 months.

You will act as a first point of contact for all Learning and Organisational Development (L&OD) queries ensuring a responsive and customer focused service, providing timely administrative support for the L&OD team and accurate coordination of activities across all areas of the L&OD function.

Learning and Organisational Development Administrator

Full time: 35 hours per week

Pay: £12.36 per hour

Duration: 3 months

Location: Fully remote, with a few days in the London office for training a few days per month

Immediate start essential

Skills and experience needed:

* Experience of working in a busy administrative role, either in HR, L&D or OD with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail.

* Excellent organisation and time management skills with a flexible and proactive approach to managing and prioritising a diverse workload and tackling multiple tasks.

* Able to identify and implement relevant continuous improvement to administration processes and systems.

* Able to demonstrate a good standard of written communication and high level of IT literacy particularly in Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

* Good experience of using databases in your work, ensuring accurate data input, creating reports and analysing data.

* Experience of communicating clearly and with influence, adapting communication style for different groups.

* Experience of working in an environment with changing priorities and plans, responding effectively and positively to change.

Scope and accountability:

* Administer the Learning Management System, adding new courses, maintaining course content, scheduling learning events, managing attendee lists and records.

* Work with L&OD colleagues to co-ordinate all internal/external training and learning events within the agreed timescales, liaising with internal and external stakeholders & facilitators to manage training room logistics, materials, resources and catering needs.

* Manage all associated course communication with staff and suppliers ahead of learning events, liaising with appropriate L&OD colleagues as required.

* Input, update and maintain employee training information on the Learning Management System and ensure all L&OD records are created and stored in accordance with GDPR and retention policies.

* Manage L&OD payments using in house procurement system. Process all L&OD invoices in good time for monthly payment runs and ensure that the L&OD invoice tracker is regularly and accurately maintained.

How to apply

We are looking to move quickly with this role, immediate start is essential. Please share your CV as soon as possible. Successful candidate will need to start on the 29th November.

Charity People actively promotes equality, diversity, and inclusion. We match charity needs with skills and experience of candidates, irrespective of age, disability (including hidden disabilities), gender, gender identity or gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, or sexual orientation. We do this because we know greater diversity will lead to even greater results for the charities we work with.