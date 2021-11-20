Early Years Teaching Assistant - Primary School - Ealing - ASAP start

Early Years TA – Primary School – West London - ASAP start

An 'oustanding' primary school in West London are looking for a Level 3 Early Years Practitioner to join them ASAP until the end of the academic year (and possibly beyond) to work in their Nursery and Reception classes.

The role

As an early years TA within a Reception class, you will be responsible for supporting work schemes and lesson plans in line with the requirements of the early years foundation stage (EYFS).

This role will also give you the opportunity to imaginatively use resources in order to motivate children and facilitate learning

The Ideal candidate

Level 3 qualification (essential)

Experience of engaging pupils with learning, through effective communication and full understanding of a pupil’s needs.

Be a positive role model.

A flexible, ‘can do’ attitude.

The school

The school embraces a creative approach to the Early Years curriculum in which children's curiosity is harnessed and where they are able to flourish in a nurturing, loving and vibrant environment. The position would entail preparing teaching activities, experiences and resources, both inside and outside the classroom.

