Early Years Teaching Assistant - Primary School - Ealing - ASAP start

 6 days ago
Early Years TA – Primary School – West London - ASAP start

An 'oustanding' primary school in West London are looking for a Level 3 Early Years Practitioner to join them ASAP until the end of the academic year (and possibly beyond) to work in their Nursery and Reception classes.

The role

As an early years TA within a Reception class, you will be responsible for supporting work schemes and lesson plans in line with the requirements of the early years foundation stage (EYFS).

This role will also give you the opportunity to imaginatively use resources in order to motivate children and facilitate learning

The Ideal candidate

  • Level 3 qualification (essential)
  • Experience of engaging pupils with learning, through effective communication and full understanding of a pupil’s needs.
  • Be a positive role model.
  • A flexible, ‘can do’ attitude.

The school

The school embraces a creative approach to the Early Years curriculum in which children's curiosity is harnessed and where they are able to flourish in a nurturing, loving and vibrant environment. The position would entail preparing teaching activities, experiences and resources, both inside and outside the classroom.

About us

ASQ Education partners with a number of exceptional primary and secondary schools across London and the Home Counties to offer you the latest and best selection of educational positions.

We will help you find the right short term. long term or permanent role in a school and location that suits. Whether you are searching for a teaching role in a primary school, a supervisor role in a secondary school, or a learning support assistant role in an SEN school, we will work closely with you to ensure you get the job that you want.

We are also here to guide you through every step of the recruitment process, and provide a wealth of resources and expert advice to support you in your search for the perfect role.

We look forward to hearing from you, please email your CV to richard.scott@asq-education.co.uk or visit our website and register online at www.asq-education.co.uk

Please note, even if you are unsuccessful on this occasion, we will keep your details on file in the ASQ Education talent pool, as you could be perfect for one of our future positions.

