1 on 1 Teaching Assistant- Early Years - Prep School - Camden

1:1 TA – Early Years - Pre Prep School – Camden

A leading independent Pre-Preparatory School in North London requires a Teaching Assistant to work 1 on 1 with a 3 year old child.

The role

You will be working full-time with a 3 year old child with additional needs within the classroom setting. No official early years qualifications are required but experience of working with children with SEND would be a bonus.

This position will give you the opportunity to take a leading role in the child's learning and development while they attend school.

The Ideal candidate

Will have patience and empathy

Previous experience of working with SEND would be beneficial but not essential

Will be a good communicator as dealings with the class teacher and the child's parents will be frequent

Will have a positive and upbeat attitude

The school

The school embraces a creative approach to the Early Years curriculum in which children's curiosity is harnessed and where they are able to flourish in a nurturing, loving and vibrant environment. The position would entail preparing teaching activities, experiences and resources, both inside and outside the classroom.

