1 on 1 Teaching Assistant- Early Years - Prep School - Camden

The Guardian
6 days ago
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wS0fx_0d2yXSXe00

1:1 TA – Early Years - Pre Prep School – Camden

A leading independent Pre-Preparatory School in North London requires a Teaching Assistant to work 1 on 1 with a 3 year old child.

The role

You will be working full-time with a 3 year old child with additional needs within the classroom setting. No official early years qualifications are required but experience of working with children with SEND would be a bonus.

This position will give you the opportunity to take a leading role in the child's learning and development while they attend school.

The Ideal candidate

  • Will have patience and empathy
  • Previous experience of working with SEND would be beneficial but not essential
  • Will be a good communicator as dealings with the class teacher and the child's parents will be frequent
  • Will have a positive and upbeat attitude

The school

The school embraces a creative approach to the Early Years curriculum in which children's curiosity is harnessed and where they are able to flourish in a nurturing, loving and vibrant environment. The position would entail preparing teaching activities, experiences and resources, both inside and outside the classroom.

About us

ASQ Education partners with a number of exceptional primary and secondary schools across London and the Home Counties to offer you the latest and best selection of educational positions.

We will help you find the right short term. long term or permanent role in a school and location that suits. Whether you are searching for a teaching role in a primary school, a supervisor role in a secondary school, or a learning support assistant role in an SEN school, we will work closely with you to ensure you get the job that you want.

We look forward to hearing from you, please email your CV to richard.scott@asq-education.co.uk

Please note, even if you are unsuccessful on this occasion, we will keep your details on file in the ASQ Education talent pool, as you could be perfect for one of our future positions.

