Research Assistant

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
We are looking to recruit two exceptional candidates at the Research Assistant level with expertise in economics or social policy research, combined with a desire to undertake policy relevant research in the fields of local economic development, infrastructure, innovation, sustainability, inward investment and skills.

The role is based at our Birmingham office and we are looking for applicants with a higher education degree (preferably at postgraduate/MSc or MA level) or equivalent experience. This is an entry-level position and you will be required to support project teams by:

  • conducting literature reviews
  • undertaking analysis of quantitative and qualitative information and data
  • conducting, supporting and transcribing interviews
  • preparing presentations and research briefs
  • coordinating meetings and events, including taking minutes
  • supporting the collation of documents for proposal writing and drafting sections of reports under supervision
  • providing occasional support with corporate administrative tasks
  • communicating with external collaborators and clients, with supervision

You will need to have:

  • A higher education degree, or equivalent experience
  • Basic knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies and their application
  • Basic report writing skills
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and oral
  • Intermediate Excel, PowerPoint and Word

The Guardian

The Guardian

