We are looking to recruit two exceptional candidates at the Research Assistant level with expertise in economics or social policy research, combined with a desire to undertake policy relevant research in the fields of local economic development, infrastructure, innovation, sustainability, inward investment and skills.

The role is based at our Birmingham office and we are looking for applicants with a higher education degree (preferably at postgraduate/MSc or MA level) or equivalent experience. This is an entry-level position and you will be required to support project teams by:

conducting literature reviews

undertaking analysis of quantitative and qualitative information and data

conducting, supporting and transcribing interviews

preparing presentations and research briefs

coordinating meetings and events, including taking minutes

supporting the collation of documents for proposal writing and drafting sections of reports under supervision

providing occasional support with corporate administrative tasks

communicating with external collaborators and clients, with supervision

You will need to have: