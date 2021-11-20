Brescia accounts for 4 TDs, Colgate finishes 2nd in Patriot

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
A former Clemson running back has found a new place to call home. Michel Dukes, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced via Instagram on Sunday that he has committed to South Florida, where (...)
During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about some of the players who were honored on Senior Day and took part in solo runs down the hill prior (...)
On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
Delaware State head coach Rod Milstead isn't a big fan of the transfer portal as he looks to build a contender.
The post Delaware State coach points out transfer portal downside appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
There was a time when JaMarcus Russell was thought to be one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He put up eye-popping numbers in college and had a cannon for an arm. He also had just enough mobility to be dangerous. That’s why the then-Oakland Raiders were so high on him.
Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
With one week remaining in the regular season, a Georgia defender is in trouble with the law. Bulldogs defensive back Nyland Green has been arrested on both felony and misdemeanor charges. Green was booked at 2:49 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the Athens-Clarke County jail. Green was allegedly carrying a...
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its latest rankings for the 2021 season on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) cracked the fourth set of College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. (...)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancusco threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Richmond to a 51-27 win over Delaware on Saturday. Mancusco was 13-of-21 passing for 179 yards and kept the ball 14 times for 116 yards.
CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, N.C. — UNC recruit Omarion Hampton was explosive on Friday night as (3) Cleveland hammered (19) Laney in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Hampton scored seven touchdowns for the Rams, including the first five of the game, as Cleveland defeated Laney 62-20 to advance to the third round.
Basketball in Murfreesboro is back, and the Blue Raiders men’s basketball team made a statement in their season opener against the Brescia Bearcats on Tuesday. The Blue Raiders started with pure dominance, taking a 27-point lead at halftime with their pressure defense and motion offense. Fans were ecstatic to be back in the Murphy Center, especially head coach Nick McDevitt.
ATLANTA (AP) — Phil Jurkovec appears to have found more speed when he missed six games for Boston College with a wrist injury. Jurkovec accounted for five touchdowns — running for three and passing for two — and the Eagles beat Georgia Tech 41-30 on Saturday to become bowl-eligible. “Holy...
The Panthers have Cam Newton. The Cardinals don’t have Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins. That explains Carolina’s 23-0 halftime lead. Newton screamed “I’m baaaack!” after his 2-yard touchdown run on the first play in his return to Carolina. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson on his second play.
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Peyton Mansell threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading Abilene Christian to a 29-3 victory over Tarleton on Saturday. The Wildcats (5-5, 1-4 ASUN/WAC challenge) put the game away with a 16-point fourth quarter that included a 1-yard TD run by Mansell and a 19-yard scoring run by Davion Johnson.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Mitchell Hoey finished second of 104 golfers at the 15th annual SMC Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Course. The freshman out of De La Salle High challenged eventual winner Quim Vidal Mora of Nevada as Hoey held the top spot at points during the day. Hoey would finish just three strokes out of first place with a 205 in three rounds on the par 71 course, to finish 8-under par for the tournament.
Comments / 0