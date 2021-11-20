ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy rescues 420 migrants in rough seas in Mediterranean

Derrick
 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard rescued more than 420 migrants Saturday, including...

www.thederrick.com

US News and World Report

More Than 600 Migrants Reach Italy by Sea From North Africa

ROME (Reuters) - More than 600 migrants, many of them Egyptians, arrived in southern Italy over the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday, defying stormy winter seas in search of a better life in Europe. Italy has seen a sharp increase in boat migrants in recent weeks and the...
IMMIGRATION
watchers.news

Waterspout outbreak over the central Mediterranean Sea

A waterspout outbreak is in progress over the central Mediterranean Sea since November 13, 2021, with most of them along the Sicilian southwest coast. According to the International Centre for Waterspout Research (ICWR), waterspouts have been reported off of Italy on the afternoon of November 13, including near Naples and Genoa.
SCIENCE
WTNH.com

German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants, including 15 very young children, steamed into a Sicilian port on Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting in the Mediterranean Sea. The charity group Sea-Eye said the vessel Sea-Eye 4 was...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Migrant dies at sea off Greek island of Crete; 70 rescued

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A migrant has died southwest of the island of Crete and 70 more were rescued when their boat started taking in water, Greece’s Coast Guard says. A Coast Guard spokesman said the 70 survivors, who have been brought to land after they were rescued by a cargo ship and a Coast Guard vessel Sunday afternoon, declared they were Syrians. The spokesman would not confirm media reports that two people from the boat had been arrested as traffickers. As for the victim, he said the Coast Guard was waiting for the coroner’s report, but added that “presumably” the victim drowned.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salamanca Press

Luxury boats smuggle migrants to Italy

Sharp increase in arrivals on lesser-known route to Europe which now brings more Afghan refugees to Calabria. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8a1a45608b664501850e26bc9969e6af.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Channel migrants: Around 50 people make journey after deadly boat sinking

More than 50 people made the perilous journey across the Channel on Thursday morning following the deadliest tragedy of the current migrant crisis.A group of people wearing life jackets and wrapped in blankets were seen huddled together on board an RNLI lifeboat before they clambered off onto Dover’s shores. They had made the crossing just a day after a dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais, causing dozens to lose their lives. The Independent understands that one border force boat, the HMS Valiant, arrived to Dover at around 4am with between ten and fifteen people on board. An RNLI...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico

Some 600 migrants from 12 countries were rescued in Mexico as they traveled crammed into two tractor-trailers, the country's National Migration Institute said on Saturday. The 145 women and 455 men, who hailed from not only Central America but also Africa and the Indian subcontinent, were found in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the institute said in a statement. The vast majority were from Central America with 401 from Guatemala alone. Dozens were from Honduras and Nicaragua while a total of 37 were from Bangladesh, six were from Ghana, and one person was from India and Cameroon, the institute added. The migrants were traveling "crammed" into the trailers of two trucks, said Tonatiuh Hernandez, the local head of the Human Rights Commission.
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

BERLIN — (AP) — Official figures released Thursday show Germany has become the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Germany’s disease control agency said it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 100,119.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Culprit in F-35 crash allegedly identified

A multibillion-dollar US-made fighter jet operated by the UK was brought down by a ?cheap plastic rain cover? and a sloppy deck crew who failed to remove it before takeoff, a British tabloid has claimed. A British F-35 jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on November 17 during an attempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD

