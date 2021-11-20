Italy rescues 420 migrants in rough seas in Mediterranean

Some 600 migrants from 12 countries were rescued in Mexico as they traveled crammed into two tractor-trailers, the country's National Migration Institute said on Saturday. The 145 women and 455 men, who hailed from not only Central America but also Africa and the Indian subcontinent, were found in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the institute said in a statement. The vast majority were from Central America with 401 from Guatemala alone. Dozens were from Honduras and Nicaragua while a total of 37 were from Bangladesh, six were from Ghana, and one person was from India and Cameroon, the institute added. The migrants were traveling "crammed" into the trailers of two trucks, said Tonatiuh Hernandez, the local head of the Human Rights Commission.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO