#20 Dartmouth (8-1, 5-1) at Brown (2-7, 1-5) Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | Noon | ESPN+. Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium | Providence, R.I. Only one team stands between Dartmouth and its second consecutive Ivy League championship, and that is Brown. When these two squads last met two years ago, the Bears put a big scare into the Big Green and very nearly denied them a share of the conference crown before an interception in the end zone in the waning seconds allowed Dartmouth to finish off a 29-23 triumph.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO