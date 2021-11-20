Investigation into jewelry store robbery led to 3 arrests

Fairfield, California – Following a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery at Solano Town Center Mall, a 19-year-old man and two juveniles were apprehended in Fairfield.

The robbery occurred at Daniel’s Jewelers at the Solano Town Center Mall on Wednesday afternoon. At least one suspect was seen destroying a display case with a hammer on cell phone footage taken by a witness.

The suspects fled the store before police arrived, according to Fairfield police. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect vehicle was discovered in Antioch as a result of the investigation. According to authorities, Dominick Desouza of Antioch was detained and put into the Solano County Jail on robbery charges. A 16-year-old teenager and a 17-year-old male were also arrested and taken to the county Juvenile Hall.

According to authorities, officers were able to retrieve $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry.

As the case is still under investigation, no additional information was released.