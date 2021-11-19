ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

No big storm to significantly affect pre-Thanksgiving travel, despite headlines

By Jason Samenow
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent days, headlines from numerous major media outlets touted the possibility of a major East Coast storm snarling travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the busiest travel period of the year. "A 'potentially significant' storm could hit the East Coast with rain and snow during the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
MySanAntonio

Rainfall and chilly temperatures expected for San Antonio this weekend

After a chilly and wet Thanksgiving, San Antonio can look forward to a weekend with some rain showers and below normal temperatures. Friday night anticipates low temperatures in the mid-40s and a 30 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds will blow at about 5 mph. Overnight showers will lead into rainy and brisk Saturday, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Forecasters don't anticipate flooding, but expect about a quarter and a half of an inch of rainfall.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

4 San Antonio lakes freshly stocked with thousands of rainbow trout

Get ready San Antonio anglers, more fishing opportunities are coming to local lakes. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is stocking four lakes in the Alamo City with thousands of rainbow trout this winter. On Wednesday, November 24, Inland Fisheries San Antonio District-Texas Parks and Wildlife posted a reminder on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy