3751 N Halsted Street #216

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuge Studio in Amazing Location Featuring: * Central Air Conditioning and Heating * Tub/Shower * Wood...

2131 N 19th Street Sheboygan WI

Move in and relax in this newly updated very comfortable Cape cod style home. The large living room and dining area are very welcoming. A first floor bedroom with patio doors to the large back yard is a bonus. A semi finished basement is also a plus. Come take a look.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
1841 W Touhy Avenue #1

Gorgeous 2-flat Greystone in Rogers Park! Dogs, cats and more pet types welcome! This is a 1st floor unit and the Landlord will pay for heating, water, snow removal and garbage bill! Tenant only responsible for electricity and cooking gas. 3 blocks to the Metra! Short walk to Howard Transit Hub! Long-term leases available up to 3 years with no rent increase guarantee!
11216 S Langley Avenue #2

Three Bedroom Unit available in the Historic Pullman District. Storage Unit and laundry available, in common area. Plenty of shopping nearby also not far from the interstate. No Pets, No Smoking!
625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
5202 Washington Street #409

Downtown Downers Grove! Walk to the train station, shops, restaurants and bars! Gorgeous one bedroom with oak kitchen cabinets, granite counters, white appliances and table space. The living room is spacious with hardwood plank vinyl flooring and balcony. The updated bath with high end finishes as well! Common area laundry room. Additional storage locker. Minimum credit score 625.
3533 Ashland Avenue

Come see our newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home. New lighting, new wood floors among the upgrades throughout the house. Sits on a HUGE corner lot for lots of entertaining space. Don't wait too long, will be taken before you know it.
1300 N Artesian Avenue #D

Available 12/1! No security deposit! Join other blessed buyers at The Chap & rejoice in the resurrection of this sacred place & purchase the only unit with covered & attached outdoor space. Have faith in this light flooded floor plan to never rise again. Refined finishes including the coveted full bath made for a king, or just guests. May you & your wise men rejoice on Sundays, enjoy water or wine & create memories in the home your disciples will worship. Trust in the word of your realtor & come in high & strong as garage parking is included. Don't let a coffee a day be the difference between eternal salvation & cookie cutter purgatory or standard lot, cement block hell. Let's break bread, consummate the contract & christen your new home. Peace be with You. Walk Score 92 | Transit Score 71 | Bike Score 85. Public Transit: 49/X49/70 bus lines all within 0.2 mi, 1.0 mi to Blue Line | 20-minute Lyft, 35-minute bus/L ride, or a 35-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine Print: MF: $500 | Garage parking included | Apply at creditapp2 .com | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly no restrictions - extra fees may apply | No smoking | Move in/out times are between 8:00am - 6:00pm any day | Tenant will adhere to condo rules and regulations | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit (student loans/medical bills are ok), good landlord references & no evictions.
1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Large SUNNY South facing one bed with views of the fountain and plaza with lovely landscaping! Renovated with Hardwood floors thruout, kitchen with wood cabs, granite counters, some stainless appliances. Great closets with one walk in closet! Bath is renovated with updated floor tile and newer vanity with granite counter. Private balcony to enjoy the view and peace and quiet of the area. Large windows in living and bedrooms. The rent includes: heat, air, water, cable, internet! The building has 3 sundecks, 2 laundry rooms, well equipped fitness center, bike room, storage lockers. Available now! ,
Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
518 W Diversey Parkway #1N

Available ASAP! ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13MONTH LEASE!! For new tenants only. Super spacious 950sqft elevated first floor (i.e. up one flight of stairs) 1bed on Diversey & Pine Grove! Heat, water and cooking gas included. No security deposit or move in fee! Cats ok with no fees. Landlord requires good credit. Newer windows. Hardwood throughout. Laundry in same tier, so you don't have to go outside to access! 1.25 to wash and 1.00 to dry. Easy to show!!
