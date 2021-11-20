ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

868 Bristol Drive

Rarely available townhouse in the Lochshire of Barrington subdivision steps away from downtown and close to train! Open floor plan with an updated kitchen and bathroom, in-unit washer/dryer, attached garage plus an assigned parking space. Huge balcony with access from the living room as well as the master bedroom. Beautiful views of Bakers Lake.
bhhschicago.com

26326 N Walnut Avenue

Charming Historic Home with The Comfort of Modern Living. With Views of Diamond Lake, This Home is Equipped with a Redone Kitchen, Oak Cabinetry, Wood Burning Stove, Hardwood Floors, Oversized Attic with Lots of Storage, Full Basement, Washer/Dryer Included in Home, Complete upstairs addition for Private Owner's Suite with Side Office, Decked Out Bathroom, Heated Floors, Lots Of Storage, and Shopping, Metra Train, and Forest Preserves all Centrally Located. Lake Rights Ride with The Home. Don't Miss Out!
bhhschicago.com

3048 N Ashland Avenue #3R

SPACIOUS 1 bedroom in the heart of LAKEVIEW available August 1st! NICELY REHABBED with CENTRAL AIR and HEAT! HUGE walk in closet! Exposed brick! Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with extra space for dining. Beautiful vintage charm! Steps away from hot nightlife, dining, and entertainment. Outdoor parking is available, first come first serve.
bhhschicago.com

2931 W TOUHY Avenue #2

Brand new rehab, on the 2nd floor, with 3 huge bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms. Gleaming re-finished Hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large eat-in dining area. In-unit washer/dryer. One parking space included.
bhhschicago.com

6443 Clarendon Hills Road #301C

Beautiful end unit in The Lawns of Willowbrook. Large Patio overlooking Courtyard, Tennis court and Pool, One Primary En-Suite, in addition to 2 Bedrooms and Hallway bathroom, total of 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Convenient in-unit laundry. Updated Kitchen with beautiful countertops and matching backsplash and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted and newer flooring throughout. Heated indoor garage space with storage unit. Tenant pays only electricity, Internet and cable.
bhhschicago.com

9432 LAVERGNE Avenue

Jumbo brick bi level with 3 bedroom/2 full baths . Spacious living room. Light and bright that opens to a formal dining room. Large kitchen with eat in area. 3 good size bedrooms on second level. Lower level has a family RM, full bath and second kitchen. Walking distance to School, Weber park golf, restaurants, and Orchard Shopping mall. Easy access I94 highway.
bhhschicago.com

1300 N Artesian Avenue #D

Available 12/1! No security deposit! Join other blessed buyers at The Chap & rejoice in the resurrection of this sacred place & purchase the only unit with covered & attached outdoor space. Have faith in this light flooded floor plan to never rise again. Refined finishes including the coveted full bath made for a king, or just guests. May you & your wise men rejoice on Sundays, enjoy water or wine & create memories in the home your disciples will worship. Trust in the word of your realtor & come in high & strong as garage parking is included. Don't let a coffee a day be the difference between eternal salvation & cookie cutter purgatory or standard lot, cement block hell. Let's break bread, consummate the contract & christen your new home. Peace be with You. Walk Score 92 | Transit Score 71 | Bike Score 85. Public Transit: 49/X49/70 bus lines all within 0.2 mi, 1.0 mi to Blue Line | 20-minute Lyft, 35-minute bus/L ride, or a 35-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine Print: MF: $500 | Garage parking included | Apply at creditapp2 .com | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly no restrictions - extra fees may apply | No smoking | Move in/out times are between 8:00am - 6:00pm any day | Tenant will adhere to condo rules and regulations | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit (student loans/medical bills are ok), good landlord references & no evictions.
bhhschicago.com

1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
bhhschicago.com

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Beverly area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces, nice rooftop deck. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School.
bhhschicago.com

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
bhhschicago.com

9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
bhhschicago.com

1101 S State Street #2301

Perfect South Loop one bedroom. High floor away from the street and train noise with great northern and lake views! Large kitchen with tons of counter space. Newer dishwasher and washer/dryer. Fabulous outdoor pool and No Pets! This building is close to everything - transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and the lake! Garage space add $150.00 All utilities included in rent, tenant pays electric.
bhhschicago.com

991 Yosemite Trail #C

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and much more. Generous size master bedroom with walk in closet. Very conveniently located close to Metra train station, major highways, shopping and to top it off great schools from Nerge Math and Science academy to J B Conant High School. Tons of storage, attached garage, fire place and in unit washer/dryer. Pets allowed with nonrefundable deposit. Don't miss this one!
bhhschicago.com

951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
bhhschicago.com

7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
bhhschicago.com

1323 Chestnut Lane

Maintenance free living awaits in this beautiful 3 story townhome! Newer carpeting (2 years), newer roof (4 years) and new disposal last year! Open kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area and sliding glass doors leading to private balcony! Spacious master bedroom with master bath! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor! Finished lower level with space perfect for an office! Great location situated next to an open field, walking distance to park/playground, Rush Copley and just minutes to tons of shopping and restaurants! Available for immediate rental. One year minimum rental required.
bhhschicago.com

420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
chambanasun.com

1011 Park Drive, Monticello unloaded by Elliott Joseph Hayes

On Nov. 19, Sospen LLC purchased a home at 1011 Park Drive, Monticello from Elliott Joseph Hayes for $92,500. In 2020, the property tax paid for this property was $1,172.56, which is 1.27% of the sale price of the home. This home last sold for $68,000 on Jan. 14, 2016.
bhhschicago.com

810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
