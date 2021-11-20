100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Available 12/1! No security deposit! Join other blessed buyers at The Chap & rejoice in the resurrection of this sacred place & purchase the only unit with covered & attached outdoor space. Have faith in this light flooded floor plan to never rise again. Refined finishes including the coveted full bath made for a king, or just guests. May you & your wise men rejoice on Sundays, enjoy water or wine & create memories in the home your disciples will worship. Trust in the word of your realtor & come in high & strong as garage parking is included. Don't let a coffee a day be the difference between eternal salvation & cookie cutter purgatory or standard lot, cement block hell. Let's break bread, consummate the contract & christen your new home. Peace be with You. Walk Score 92 | Transit Score 71 | Bike Score 85. Public Transit: 49/X49/70 bus lines all within 0.2 mi, 1.0 mi to Blue Line | 20-minute Lyft, 35-minute bus/L ride, or a 35-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine Print: MF: $500 | Garage parking included | Apply at creditapp2 .com | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly no restrictions - extra fees may apply | No smoking | Move in/out times are between 8:00am - 6:00pm any day | Tenant will adhere to condo rules and regulations | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit (student loans/medical bills are ok), good landlord references & no evictions.

