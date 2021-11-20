ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
420 W Aldine Avenue #530

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart...

bhhschicago.com

3048 N Ashland Avenue #3R

SPACIOUS 1 bedroom in the heart of LAKEVIEW available August 1st! NICELY REHABBED with CENTRAL AIR and HEAT! HUGE walk in closet! Exposed brick! Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with extra space for dining. Beautiful vintage charm! Steps away from hot nightlife, dining, and entertainment. Outdoor parking is available, first come first serve.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

26326 N Walnut Avenue

Charming Historic Home with The Comfort of Modern Living. With Views of Diamond Lake, This Home is Equipped with a Redone Kitchen, Oak Cabinetry, Wood Burning Stove, Hardwood Floors, Oversized Attic with Lots of Storage, Full Basement, Washer/Dryer Included in Home, Complete upstairs addition for Private Owner's Suite with Side Office, Decked Out Bathroom, Heated Floors, Lots Of Storage, and Shopping, Metra Train, and Forest Preserves all Centrally Located. Lake Rights Ride with The Home. Don't Miss Out!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

10071 Frontage Road #E

Beautifully remodeled and freshly painted, this 3 BR 1.1 Bath beauty is walking distance to Old Orchard and public transportation. Newly remodeled kitchen has newer appliances, flooring. Newly remodeled full and half baths w all hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout. This includes a washer & dryer in the newly remodeled full finished basement w an extra storage room or den next to the utility room. Rent includes lawn care, tenant pays for ALL utilities. One assigned parking comes w the unit, this will go fast! CREDIT SCORE OF 700 A MUST! NO PETS, NO SMOKING. EZ to SHOW, immediate occupancy.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1300 N Artesian Avenue #D

Available 12/1! No security deposit! Join other blessed buyers at The Chap & rejoice in the resurrection of this sacred place & purchase the only unit with covered & attached outdoor space. Have faith in this light flooded floor plan to never rise again. Refined finishes including the coveted full bath made for a king, or just guests. May you & your wise men rejoice on Sundays, enjoy water or wine & create memories in the home your disciples will worship. Trust in the word of your realtor & come in high & strong as garage parking is included. Don't let a coffee a day be the difference between eternal salvation & cookie cutter purgatory or standard lot, cement block hell. Let's break bread, consummate the contract & christen your new home. Peace be with You. Walk Score 92 | Transit Score 71 | Bike Score 85. Public Transit: 49/X49/70 bus lines all within 0.2 mi, 1.0 mi to Blue Line | 20-minute Lyft, 35-minute bus/L ride, or a 35-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine Print: MF: $500 | Garage parking included | Apply at creditapp2 .com | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly no restrictions - extra fees may apply | No smoking | Move in/out times are between 8:00am - 6:00pm any day | Tenant will adhere to condo rules and regulations | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit (student loans/medical bills are ok), good landlord references & no evictions.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6443 Clarendon Hills Road #301C

Beautiful end unit in The Lawns of Willowbrook. Large Patio overlooking Courtyard, Tennis court and Pool, One Primary En-Suite, in addition to 2 Bedrooms and Hallway bathroom, total of 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Convenient in-unit laundry. Updated Kitchen with beautiful countertops and matching backsplash and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted and newer flooring throughout. Heated indoor garage space with storage unit. Tenant pays only electricity, Internet and cable.
TENNIS
bhhschicago.com

1675 Mcdowell Avenue

Newly remodeled, bright, freshly painted throughout and professionally cleaned 9 feet ceiling beautiful RANCH home nestled on a quiet block in the Four Pointes subdivision ready for move-in. This home features nearly 2000 square feet of living space, 4 great sized bedrooms, master with a full bathroom, a huge family room for entertainment. New bathrooms, New Floors, New Lighting. The nice sized patio on the back is a great place for you to relax and unwind. The house is located across the street from Four Pointes park and minutes away from shopping, dining, and major expressways! Credit Score of 680 and above are required (No exceptions). Monthly income needs to be at least 3 times of the rent. Pets are OK with $350/pet non-refundable deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Lower West Side, IL 60608

Located in Prime Pilsen Heart of Italy are, This Brand NEW Rehab 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo Quality Unit, has 9FT Ceilings & Modern Lighting Throughout. The Kitchen has Large Quartz Counters, High End Stainless Steel Appliances & Elegant Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinetry. There is Oak Flooring Throughout. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Parking Pad in Rear Included in Rent! Steps to Public Transportation. In 2018, Forbes Listed Pilsen as One of "The Twelve Coolest Neighborhoods In The World."
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Beverly area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3329 N Kedzie Avenue #2

Beautiful rehabbed 2nd floor apartment, open floor plan, loads of storage, close to shops, restaurants. Great quality of life!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1101 S State Street #2301

Perfect South Loop one bedroom. High floor away from the street and train noise with great northern and lake views! Large kitchen with tons of counter space. Newer dishwasher and washer/dryer. Fabulous outdoor pool and No Pets! This building is close to everything - transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and the lake! Garage space add $150.00 All utilities included in rent, tenant pays electric.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Wonderful location! South facing large convertible. Hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen with dining bar and plenty of storage. Full amenity building with rooftop pool, exercise room, and friendly 24-hr door staff. One block from Michigan Ave, this unit is close to shopping, restaurants, the lake, and public transit. The unit has been done with repainting and fresh now!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention investors 11 lots as a package for$ 205,000!property is close to the schools , Boyle park which has water access for boating, fishing and outside family gatherings This property is in the city limits and waiting for you builders to build the homes of your desire!. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
bhhschicago.com

11214 S Langley Avenue #2

Two Bedroom Unit available in the Historic Pullman District. Storage Unit and laundry available, in common area. Plenty of shopping nearby and not far from the interstate. No Pets, No Smoking.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

228 Marengo Avenue #2

This pet friendly bright & sunny 1 bedroom plus den top floor unit boasts vaulted ceiling with skylight, large walk-in closet and 2 exterior porches. Free laundry and storage in shared basement. Fenced in yard and garage parking included. Conveniently located near downtown Forest Park & downtown Oak Park. Green line & Metra are a mere 3 blocks away. Very short drive to I-290. Credit check $40 per adult applicant on mycheckfree. Additional pet fee non-refundable deposit of $250.
ECONOMY
bhhschicago.com

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

GREAT PRICE,super location on a quiet cul-de-sac!Spacious and sunny 2bd/1ba apt in a well maintained building.Newer appliances,refinished hardwood floor through-out.Heat,gas,water ,storage and 1 parking space included!!!Laundry room at the premises.Walk to Blue line and Metra.NO barbecue allowed!Credit and background check required.
REAL ESTATE

