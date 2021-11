The new normal is here, and it requires you to change your approach to life in more than one way. You cannot expect to live the same way, spend as you did, or take your health casually. The pandemic has taught many lessons, and you have no choice but to follow them. As things are likely to stay this way for the foreseeable future, you need to embrace some habits as a part of your lifestyle. Here are the ones that can help you lead a better life in the new normal.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO