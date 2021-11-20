ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Would You Buy a Bottle of This Peanut Butter Whiskey?

By Courtney Blackann
 4 days ago
For fans of flavored whiskey, you’re in for a treat. Just in time for the holidays, Skrewball Whiskey has produced a flavor we can all get behind. What better way to warm up your tastebuds with the sweet and savory flavors of peanut butter?

That’s correct. Skrewball offers a deliciously smooth peanut butter whiskey – and we think you’ll definitely want to get your hands on this bottle. It’s all thanks to a California-based husband and wife team Steven Yeng and Brittany Merril Yeng. As a child, Steven Yeng remembers immigrating from Cambodia after a troublesome few years. There was one thing he couldn’t get enough of – and that was peanut butter sandwiches.

Since that time, his love of peanut butter hasn’t left. In fact, when Yeng opened up a restaurant in California, he infused many of his dishes with peanut butter. Whether it was added to flavor fried rice, wings or peanut butter whiskey cocktails, the response from restaurant-goers was overwhelming.

Further, Yeng says that his customers couldn’t get enough of his home made peanut butter shots.

“What made the brand so successful is that people love peanut butter and they love whiskey,” says Yeng, via Toronto Life. “Combine the two, and people fall in love and share it with everyone they know.”

Add This Peanut Butter Whiskey to Any Cocktail

Because Yeng loved playing around with the different recipes, creating a peanut butter whiskey seemed like a natural next step. The liquid is 35% alcohol – making it a perfect addition for your favorite cocktail any time of the year. We think it would particularly pair well with some type of hot coffee or chocolate for the winter season.

“The versatility of Skrewball is insane,” says Yeng. “Think of it like Pad Thai. It has so many flavors within. There’s the sweet, the spicy and the sour, all in one. So what can’t Skrewball go with?”

The drink is so smooth and versatile, it can mix with a variety of different drinks or even desserts. If you’re not big into a whole lot of sweet, you can simply sip the whiskey with a bit of smoked-salt on the rim, giving a perfect savory flavor.

Further, the Skrewball name is a nod to those who take risks and may not always fit in. Additionally, Yeng says it’s a tribute to his grandparents who were killed for being free thinkers during the Cambodian genocide. The creation is also so popular that the founders sold a million cases in the first two years – proving its success.

And it’s perfect for a mid-range whiskey. At $54.95, the drink is a solid choice. So if you’re ready to try a creamy, smooth peanut butter goodness, check it out here.

