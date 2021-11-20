ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The vaccination center moves to a vacancy and … (Mechelen)

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flemish government called on cities and municipalities on Friday to take the lead once again in the vaccination campaign and shift the pace. “We will act on it immediately. We have already started preparations and the Supreme Government guarantees us that the vaccines are available,” responds Mayor Michaels Alexander Vandersmessen...

