After coming off a shutout win on home ice Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators, the Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed the New York Rangers into town for their second meeting of the season within the past month. No lineup changes for the Maple Leafs tonight as Timothy Liljegren sat out for the second straight game and Wayne Simmonds remained in the lineup again after being a healthy scratch Saturday night in Buffalo. Ondrej Kase was also a game-time decision tonight due to him blocking a shot late in the third period on Tuesday night, but he was deemed good enough to play.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO