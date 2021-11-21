Two People Wounded In Nottingham Shooting Friday Afternoon, Baltimore County Police Say

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and wounded in Nottingham Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to Whitelaw Place about 4 p.m. following several calls for shots fired. Police were notified later the victims were found in the 5800 block of Belair Road in Baltimore.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-7LOCKUP, their website , or through their app using the P3TIPS code.