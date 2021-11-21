ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Two People Wounded In Nottingham Shooting Friday Afternoon, Baltimore County Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0os3dk_0d2yGLiY00

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and wounded in Nottingham Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to Whitelaw Place about 4 p.m. following several calls for shots fired. Police were notified later the victims were found in the 5800 block of Belair Road in Baltimore.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-7LOCKUP, their website , or through their app using the P3TIPS code.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 33, Shot In Stomach In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in South Baltimore Wednesday Night. Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road to investigate a discharging. There, they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Searching For Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 17-year-old Zorra Timpson. Timpson was last seen in Essex on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the 700 block of Mansfield Road. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing 110 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Timpson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or 410-307-2020.   #MISSING 17-year-old Zorra Timpson, 5’4 – 110 lbs Zorra was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the 700 block of Mansfield Rd. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zorra is asked to please contact 911 or 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/rDOFJSCmmb — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 25, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Chief Hyatt After Baltimore County’s Record 50th Homicide: ‘This Level Of Violence Is Incomprehensible’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — After Baltimore County’s record 50th murder, Police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Wednesday called the level of violence in the county “incomprehensible” and vowed to work with government agencies to address root causes of violent crime. In an emailed statement, Chief Hyatt said the elevated levels of violence won’t be tolerated. She said the Baltimore County Police Department will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office in an effort to make sure that the county remains a safe place for residents and visitors alike. “Violent crime inflicts pain and trauma on the entire community,” Hyatt said. “The effects are long...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Shot & Killed In Baltimore County Tuesday Night Marks 50th Homicide

MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Milford Mill Tuesday night. Officers responded to the unit block of Stockmill Road just before 5:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said the suspect fled the scene but they believe the incident may have been targeted. Homicide detectives are investigating.  The woman’s murder marks the 50th homicide in Baltimore County in 2021 — setting a new record high.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Nottingham, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Being Shot In The Head In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died of his injuries Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in the head in West Baltimore, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Appleton and Mosher streets, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Patrol officers checking on a ShotSpotter alert in the area found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Boyfriend, 18, Charged In Baltimore County Woman’s Murder, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting death of his girlfriend, who was killed Tuesday evening in Pikesville, the Baltimore County Police Department said. Shaheem Muse was taken into custody Tuesday evening and booked on a charge of first-degree murder into the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond, police said. The deadly shooting was reported about 5:10 p.m. in the unit block of Stockmill Road. Officers answering that call found 28-year-old Wayniqua Johnson dead of a gunshot wound inside a home. The suspect left the home before officers arrived, but a short time later, police tracked down Muse and took him into custody a short time later in connection with the shooting, according to police. Police said a handgun was recovered from Muse at the time of his arrest. Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect Johnson was in a relationship with Muse. No information about a possible motive was immediately released. The deadly shooting marks Baltimore County’s 50th homicide of the year. Online court records show Muse is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29 for a bail review hearing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Cherry Hill Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting near Cherry Hill Park. Charles Lee, 38, is charged with first-degree attempted murder in the shooting of a 37-year-old-man in October, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the man was shot around 3 a.m. on Cherryland Road on Oct. 30.  He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. After conducting an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lee on Nov. 4. He was arrested on Nov. 22 outside his home. Lee is being held without bail while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Businesses On Harford Road Hit By Would-Be ATM Thieves About 1 1/2 Months Apart, Police Confirm

CARNEY, Md. (WJZ) — Neighboring businesses on Harford Road were hit by would-be ATM thieves about a month-and-a-half apart, Baltimore County police confirmed. On Tuesday morning about 4:30 a.m., a group of thieves drove through the front of the 7-Eleven at 9414 Harford Road and attempted to steal the machine, WJZ has learned. An employee told WJZ the ATM could not be taken because of a Redbox machine was located outside the store. The employee said there were no injuries. Police confirmed the attempted theft and that the ATM was not removed from the business. On Oct. 9 about 3:44 a.m., a crew...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Whitelaw Place#Violent Crimes Unit
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, Fatally Shot In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Oakley Ave to investigate a reported shooting. On the scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Chief Hyatt Says Baltimore County Detectives Are Working With Other Jurisdictions To Solve Attempted ATM Thefts

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke with Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to find out what the county is doing to stop the recent rash of attempted ATM thefts. Hyatt said her detectives are working with detectives in other counties to make arrests in these attempted ATM thefts. She told us the rate of these crimes has been going down. A 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of Harford Road is the latest victim of the ongoing attempted ATM thefts in Baltimore County and Baltimore City. Police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. “That’s honestly something that you would think of in movies,” said...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In The Head, Killed In Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot in the head and killed in Southwest Baltimore overnight, police said. Baltimore officers in the area of the 2100 block of W. Pratt Street around 10:30 p.m. heard gunfire. They responded to the 2100 block of Frederick Avenue where they found a man shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. Detectives believed the suspects in the homicide may have been in a black Honda Accord that fled east on W. Pratt Street. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Getting Out Of Control’: Baltimore County Records 49th Homicide, Tying Record Set In 2019

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County ties a record for homicides in a year. Police identified the victim of Friday afternoon’s murder on Belmont Avenue in Windsor Mill as Adia Smith. The 24-year-old woman was the county’s 49th homicide of the year, tying the county’s record set in 2019. “Every day, everywhere, it’s just getting out of control,” said Donnie Landon. Sunday night, a 16- year-old boy was shot in a Middle River parking lot. Signs of the shooting remain in the door of a nail salon. Workers told WJZ the boy ran into the Geresbecks Grocery Store for help. “When I came out to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man, 29, Shot Near Coppin State University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a West Baltimore shooting. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Braddish Ave to investigate a discharging. There, they found a 29-yeat-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Due to his injuries, homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle when he shot. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Underground Fire At Parkville Shopping Center ‘Under Control,’ Firefighters Say

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An underground fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a Parkville shopping center sent thick smoke billowing into the air. The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at a shopping center near the intersection of Joppa and Harford roads, leading to the evacuation of nearby businesses, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Images uploaded to Twitter by the fire department and volunteer fire companies showed thick black smoke coming from manholes in the parking lot. #pvfc29 Truck 297 & Utility 299 are on the scene of an underground fire in the 9600 block of Harford Rd in #Parkville....
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Estranged Wife of Former Baltimore County Cop Claims Pennsylvania Police Stopped Protective Order; Vicosa’s Mother Says Her Son ‘Snapped’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mother of two young girls allegedly killed by their father—former Baltimore County Police officer Robert Vicosa—filed a complaint against the police chief in York, Pennsylvania. She claims the chief stopped enforcement of a protective order she filed against her estranged husband after he brutally assaulted her and fled with the kids. Police are also investigating whether there was a delay of almost 24 hours between her assault complaint and police arriving at her home to investigate. The chief has yet to respond to the allegations, but the district attorney there did. He has referred them to the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly September Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with a deadly September shooting. Christopher Thornton, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daevon Lee, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert on North Chapel Street about 1:15 p.m. Sept. 27 found Lee shot multiple times in the head. Lee, 42, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Thornton remains in custody without bail while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crews On Scene Of Fire In West Baltimore, 3 Rowhomes Impacted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2nd-alarm fire in West Baltimore. The fire was reported in the 1300 block Myrtle Ave. Preliminary reports state that the fire was seen showing from at least three rowhomes. Massive response to a fire that broke out on Myrtle Ave. Three row homes went up in flames. Officials say it’s a two alarm fire – the flames are out now. Waiting for an update from officials @wjz pic.twitter.com/gdjF4X0gnh — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 24, 2021   🔥2ND ALARM FIRE U/D🔥1300 blk Myrtle Av 21217#Upton@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest hard at work fighting fire in several row homes. A 2nd alarm consists of:>65 people9 engines4 laddersRES1CUE1 AirFLEX3 Chiefs2 #BCFDEMS MedicsEMS OfficerSafety Officer#BCFDFIB@Box414 pic.twitter.com/MHCdCljrEf — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 24, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Officer Charged With Kidnapping & Perjury Over Illegal Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County grand jury last week indicted a Maryland police officer on several charges stemming from an illegal traffic stop, the Office of the State Prosecutor said Tuesday. Phillip Dupree, a Fairmount Heights police officer, is the subject of a 13-count indictment charging him with multiple counts of kidnapping, perjury and misconduct in office related to the August 2019 traffic stop of Torrence Sinclair, according to a copy of the charging document reviewed by WJZ. The indictment accuses Dupree of illegally pulling over Sinclair in Washington, D.C., on or around Aug. 3, 2019, and spraying him with...
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

72-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Apartment Fire In Woodlawn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 72-year-old man died after a fire at his Woodlawn apartment Sunday morning. Baltimore County Fire units responded to an apartment at Charing Martin Court around 9:10 a.m. for a reported fire, where responders found Mark Emmanuel Davis dead in his kitchen. Investigators believe Davis was cooking and no foul play is suspected. There was minimal fire damage, officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 40, Shot And Killed In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed Saturday evening, Baltimore Police said. Officers walking in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street just before 7 p.m. heard gunshots coming from the 3600 block of Leverton Street. When they responded, they found a man who had been shot in the back. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man in a black mask and black hoodie sweatshirt at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the website.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy