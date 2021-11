John Collinson has been around the block when it comes to his big mountain career, and this year was yet another chapter in the life of the Wasatch-based skiing icon, joining his close friends on the trip of a lifetime in Alaska. The North Face, Red Bull, and Völkl ripper teamed up with Griffin Post, Elyse Saugstad and Caite Zeliff to hunt for elusive beachfront spines in Seward before chasing snow further north into the mountains outside of Talkeetna. Dealing with injuries over the past few years has taught Collinson a thing or two about patience, and it’s a lesson he’s taken into the mountains with him. This year’s trip required a fair amount of patience for conditions to line up, but the 10-year Alaskan veteran came well prepared. We caught up with Johnny on a downday in Alaska while filming for Stoke the Fire to hear more about the trip, what keeps him stoked and plans for the future. The film is available for digital download now.

