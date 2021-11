Record producer Michael Wagener said he would "come out of retirement in a second" to work with former White Lion guitarist Vito Bratta again. “I wish the world would hear from him again and I would come out of retirement in a second to work with Vito," Wagener admitted during an appearance on the Decibel Geek podcast. "We’ve talked and I’ve heard his side ... and I do understand his side about it. It’s just sad that such a talent is, all of a sudden, gone but I do understand. But, he was, like, one of the very, very top guys.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO